Users are able to select elements from the Network Map. Right-clicking an element opens a context menu which allows users to perform actions on it.

It is possible to select multiple elements at once using any of the following methods:

By holding down Ctrl or Shift and dragging their mouse across the map. Warning Please note that Ctrl starts new selection, while Shift adds to the current selection.

By holding down Shift and clicking a new element on the map.

Multi-select makes it possible for users to perform actions on multiple devices with one right-click rather than repeating the same process per device.