UFM Communication Requirements

The UFM Server communicates with clients over IP. The UFM Server can belong to a separate IP network, which can also be behind the firewall.

UFM Server Communication with Clients

Communication between the UFM Server and the UFM web UI client is HTTP(s) based. The only requirement is that TCP port 80 (443) must not be blocked.

The UFM Server can send SNMP traps to configured SNMP Trap Manager(s). By default, the traps are sent to the standard UDP port 162. However, the user can configure the destination port. If the specified port is blocked, UFM Server traps will not reach their destination.

Affected Service Network Address / Service / Port Direction Web UI Client Out-of-band management* HTTP / 80 HTTPS / 443 Bi-directional SNMP Trap Notification Out-of-band management* UDP / 162 (configurable) UFM Server to SNMP Manager

*If the client machine is connected to the IB fabric, IPoIB can also be used.