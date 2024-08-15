NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.18.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.18.2  Bug Fixes in This Release

Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref. # 

Description 

3988610

Description: Increasing memory usage

Keywords: Memory, Usage

Discovered in Release: 1.17

4013278

Description: Prometheus remote write exporter is missing counter-level labels

Keywords: Prometheus, Remote, Write

Discovered in Release: 1.17

4013275

Description: OTLP exporter to handle counter-level labels

Keywords: OTLP Exporter

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3988901

Description: Missing Port info about link_speed

Keywords: link_speed_enabled

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3923318

Description: Link partner info is not collected when the counter_set option is used

Keywords: link_partner

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3920844

Description: Wrong metric type is reported for BER in prometheus format

Keywords: Prometheus type, Gauge/Counter

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3898362

Description: [Multi-rate] is unable to collect down ports data without collecting cable data

Keywords: Down, Ports

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3961429

Description: CollectX client (clxcli) and bringup env_vars separator changed

Keywords: env_vars, Separator

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3863854

Description: Warning is reported once running run_bringup.sh

Keywords: Warning, Dependency

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3854242

Description: prometheus_configs/cset/ib_labels_lookup.xcset file is missing

Keywords: ib_labels_lookup.xcset

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3728036

Description: Extended counter sets with the labeled output in CSV format

Keywords: CSV, Labels

Discovered in Release: 1.17

Ref. # 

Description 

3988610

Description: Increasing memory usage

Keywords: Memory, Usage

Discovered in Release: 1.17

4013278

Description: Prometheus remote write exporter is missing counter-level labels

Keywords: Prometheus, Remote, Write

Discovered in Release: 1.17

4013275

Description: OTLP exporter to handle counter-level labels

Keywords: OTLP Exporter

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3988901

Description: Missing Port info about link_speed

Keywords: link_speed_enabled

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3923318

Description: Link partner info is not collected when the counter_set option is used

Keywords: link_partner

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3920844

Description: Wrong metric type is reported for BER in prometheus format

Keywords: Prometheus type, Gauge/Counter

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3898362

Description: [Multi-rate] is unable to collect down ports data without collecting cable data

Keywords: Down, Ports

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3961429

Description: CollectX client (clxcli) and bringup env_vars separator changed

Keywords: env_vars, Separator

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3863854

Description: Warning is reported once running run_bringup.sh

Keywords: Warning, Dependency

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3854242

Description: prometheus_configs/cset/ib_labels_lookup.xcset file is missing

Keywords: ib_labels_lookup.xcset

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3728036

Description: Extended counter sets with the labeled output in CSV format

Keywords: CSV, Labels

Discovered in Release: 1.17
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 15, 2024
content here