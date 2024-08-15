Bug Fixes in This Release
|
Ref. #
|
Description
|
3988610
|
Description: Increasing memory usage
|
Keywords: Memory, Usage
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
4013278
|
Description: Prometheus remote write exporter is missing counter-level labels
|
Keywords: Prometheus, Remote, Write
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
4013275
|
Description: OTLP exporter to handle counter-level labels
|
Keywords: OTLP Exporter
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3988901
|
Description: Missing Port info about link_speed
|
Keywords: link_speed_enabled
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3923318
|
Description: Link partner info is not collected when the counter_set option is used
|
Keywords: link_partner
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3920844
|
Description: Wrong metric type is reported for BER in prometheus format
|
Keywords: Prometheus type, Gauge/Counter
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3898362
|
Description: [Multi-rate] is unable to collect down ports data without collecting cable data
|
Keywords: Down, Ports
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3961429
|
Description: CollectX client (clxcli) and bringup env_vars separator changed
|
Keywords: env_vars, Separator
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3863854
|
Description: Warning is reported once running run_bringup.sh
|
Keywords: Warning, Dependency
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3854242
|
Description: prometheus_configs/cset/ib_labels_lookup.xcset file is missing
|
Keywords: ib_labels_lookup.xcset
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3728036
|
Description: Extended counter sets with the labeled output in CSV format
|
Keywords: CSV, Labels
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
Ref. #
|
Description
|
3988610
|
Description: Increasing memory usage
|
Keywords: Memory, Usage
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
4013278
|
Description: Prometheus remote write exporter is missing counter-level labels
|
Keywords: Prometheus, Remote, Write
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
4013275
|
Description: OTLP exporter to handle counter-level labels
|
Keywords: OTLP Exporter
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3988901
|
Description: Missing Port info about link_speed
|
Keywords: link_speed_enabled
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3923318
|
Description: Link partner info is not collected when the counter_set option is used
|
Keywords: link_partner
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3920844
|
Description: Wrong metric type is reported for BER in prometheus format
|
Keywords: Prometheus type, Gauge/Counter
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3898362
|
Description: [Multi-rate] is unable to collect down ports data without collecting cable data
|
Keywords: Down, Ports
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3961429
|
Description: CollectX client (clxcli) and bringup env_vars separator changed
|
Keywords: env_vars, Separator
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3863854
|
Description: Warning is reported once running run_bringup.sh
|
Keywords: Warning, Dependency
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3854242
|
Description: prometheus_configs/cset/ib_labels_lookup.xcset file is missing
|
Keywords: ib_labels_lookup.xcset
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17
|
3728036
|
Description: Extended counter sets with the labeled output in CSV format
|
Keywords: CSV, Labels
|
Discovered in Release: 1.17