On This Page
Events
The info below outlines the supported configurations for enabling section collection.
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_PPCCINFO
The following events are created:
ppcc_algo_config, ppcc_algo_config_params, ppcc_algo_config_support, ppcc_algo_counters
To enable Switch power sensors, ensure that the following line is added and not commented:
arg_x= --get_phy_info --enabled_reg mvcr # x should be replaced with the next available index!
Verify the following line does not exist / is set to 0:
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_SWITCHINFO=
0
To enable switch power supplies, ensure that the following line is added and not commented:
arg_x= --get_phy_info --enabled_reg msps # x should be replaced with the next available index!
Verify the following line does not exist / is set to 0:
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_SWITCHINFO=
0
Prerequisite: Access to UFM that is running the sysinfo plugin. The following configs are mandatory to enable the collection.
To enables the feature, run:
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_MANAGED_SWITCHINFO=
0
UFM endpoint:
plugin_env_MANAGED_SWITCH_DATA_EP=https:
//localhost/ufmRest/plugin/sysinfo/query
UFM token:
plugin_env_CLX_UFM_TOKEN=YWRtaW46MTIzNDU2
The UFM Telemetry server endpoint must be the same as the PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_MANAGED_SWITCH_CB_EP=http:
//localhost:1234/management/key_value
The following configs are optional:
The list of managed switches to sample, the default are all the managed switches on the fabric, defined by the sysinfo plugin:
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_MANAGED_SWITCH_LIST=
11.222.
33.44,
11.333.
444.55
sample_rate of managed_switches(seconds) should not be set faster then switch collection sample rate, default is 10 minutes.
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_MANAGED_SWITCH_INTERVAL=
600
The following configuration should be applied:
*the arg key name may differ
arg_nvlink_info=--nvlink
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_NVLINKINFO=
0