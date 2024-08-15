Port Counters
The table below outlines the supported configurations for enabling section collection.
To include a register for collection, certain configurations need to be added, some removed, and some may depend on other registers. Please refer to the table below for instructions:
Please note that the 'arg' key names may differ.
|
Register / Page name
|
Configurations to be Applied
|
Configurations to be Removed
|
Dependencies
|
SLRIP
|
arg_slrip=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrip
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRIP=0
|
SLRP
|
arg_slrp=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrp
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRP=0
|
SLRG
|
arg_slrg=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrg
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRG=0
|
PTYS
|
arg_ptys=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ptys
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PTYS=0
|
PPHCR
|
arg_pphcr=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pphcr
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PPHCR=0
|
SLSIR
|
arg_slsir=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slsir
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLSIR=0
|
SLTP
|
arg_sltp=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs sltp
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLTP=0
|
PMDR
|
arg_pmdr=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pmdr
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PMDR=0
|
PPLL
|
arg_ppll=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ppll
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PPLL=0
|
SLLM
|
arg_sllm=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs sllm
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLLM=0
|
PHY BER Params
|
arg_phy_ber_params=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ppbmp
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_BER_PARAMS=0
|
MRCS
|
arg_mrcs=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs mrcs
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MRCS=0
|
PEMI Module Samples
|
arg_pemi_module_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_module_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_MODULE_SAMPLES=0
|
PEMI SNR Samples
|
arg_pemi_snr_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_snr_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_SNR_SAMPLES=0
|
PEMI Laser Samples
|
arg_pemi_laser_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_laser_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_LASER_SAMPLES=0
|
PEMI Pam4 Samples
|
arg_pemi_pam4_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_pam4_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_PAM4_SAMPLES=0
|
PEMI Pre FEC BER Samples
|
arg_pemi_pre_fec_ber_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_ber_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_PRE_FEC_BER_SAMPLES=0
|
PEMI Pre FEC BER Properties
|
arg_pemi_pre_fec_ber_properties=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_ber_p
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_PRE_FEC_BER_PROPERTIES=0
|
PEMI Ferc Samples
|
arg_pemi_ferc_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_ferc_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_FERC_SAMPLES=0
|
PHY Counters
|
arg_phy_cntrs=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_CNTRS=0
|
PHY Statistics
|
arg_phy_stat=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plsc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_STAT=0
|
PHY InfiniBand General Counters
|
arg_phy_ib_general_cntrs=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_gen_counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_IB_GENERAL_CNTRS=0
|
Histograms
|
arg_hist=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_rsfec
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_HIST=0
|
Troubleshoot
|
arg_troubleshoot=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_ti
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_TROUBLESHOOT=0
|
Operation Info
|
arg_operation_info=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_op
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_OPERATION_INFO=0
|
Link Down Info
|
arg_link_down_info=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_ldown
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LINK_DOWN_INFO=0
|
Link Up Info
|
arg_link_up_info=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_lup
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LINK_UP_INFO=0
|
PLR
|
arg_plr=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plr
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PLR=0
|
Port VL
|
arg_port_vl=–per_slvl_cntrs
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_VL=0
|
Congestion Control Port VL
|
arg_congestion_control=–congestion_counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_CC_PORT_VL=0
|
MLNX Counters Page0
|
arg_mlnx_counters_page0=–sc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MLNX_COUNTERS_PAGE0=0
|
MLNX Counters Page1
|
arg_mlnx_counters_page1=–sc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MLNX_COUNTERS_PAGE1=0
|
MLNX Counters Page255
|
arg_mlnx_counters_page255=–sc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MLNX_COUNTERS_PAGE255=0
|
Sharp PM Counters
|
arg_sharp_pm_counters=--sharp --sharp_opt dsc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SHARP_PM_COUNTERS=0
|
General Info
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_GENERAL_INFO=0
|
arg_general_info=--skip nodes_info
|
Device Temperature
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_DEV_TEMP=0
|
arg_dev_temp=--skip temp_sensing
|
Port Counters
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_COUNTERS=0
|
Port Counters Extended
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_COUNTERS_EXTENDED=0
|
Extended Speeds Counters
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_EXTENDED_SPEEDS_COUNTERS=0
|
LLR Statistics
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LLR_STATISTICS=0
|
Port Rcv Error Details
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_RCV_ERROR_DETAILS=0
|
Port Xmit Discard Details
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_XMIT_DISCARD_DETAILS=0
|
Port RN Counters
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_RN_COUNTERS=0
|
Port HBF Counters
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_HBF_COUNTERS=0
|
Fast Recovery Counters
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_FAST_RECOVERY=0
|
Port Hierarchy
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_HIERARCHY=0
|
Link Partner
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LINK_PARTNER_EXT=0
|
Ports
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORTS=0
|
Operation Info
|
Calculated Info
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_CALC_INFO=0
|
Port Counters Extended, Ports, Operation Info
|
Performance Histogram Info
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_INFO=0
|
Performance Histogram Buffer Control
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_BUFFER_CONTROL=0
CLX_EXPORT_API_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_COLLECT_ALL=1
|
Performance Histogram Buffer Data
|
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_BUFFER_DATA=0
CLX_EXPORT_API_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_COLLECT_ALL=1