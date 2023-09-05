On This Page
Settings and Configuration
Inside the container, the directory /config contains the configuration files for the NVIDIA® UFM® Telemetry application. The file launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini is the main configuration file.
The basic configurations of launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini are listed in the following table.
|
Section
|
Key
|
Type
|
Default Value
|
Description
|
ibdiagnet
|
ibdiagnet_enabled
|
bool
|
true
|
Enable/disable run ibdiagnet process
|
data_dir
|
String
|
/data
|
Directory in which UFM Telemetry data is placed
|
ibdiag_output_dir
|
String
|
/tmp/ibd
|
Directory in which ibdiagnet places files
|
sample_rate
|
Int
|
-
|
Frequency of collecting ports counters data
|
hca
|
String
|
mlx5_2
|
Card to use. Can provide a comma-separated list of cards for local high availability
|
app_name
|
String
|
/opt/collectx/bin/ibdiagnet
|
Allow user to specify full path of the ibdiagnet application if necessary
|
topology_mode
|
String
|
discover
|
Topology policy
|
topology_discovery_factor
|
Int
|
0
|
Every "n" iterations, do discovery, otherwise, use result from last run if 0 or 1
|
Retention
|
retention_enabled
|
bool
|
true
|
Enable/disable retention service
|
retention_interval
|
time
|
1d
|
Interval to wait before running the retention process
|
retention_age
|
time
|
100d
|
Period to reserve the collected data
|
compression
|
compression_enable
|
bool
|
true
|
Enable/disable compression service
|
compression_interval
|
time
|
6h
|
Interval to wait before running the compression service
|
compression_age
|
time
|
12h
|
Period to reserve the compressed data
|
cable_info
|
cable_info_schedule
|
CSV
|
-
|
weekday/hr:min,hr:hm
Time to collect cable info data
To enable the BER collection, make sure the following lines appear and are not commented out. Specifically, the --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plsc needs to be added.
lookup_BER_counters=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plsc
param_4=BER_counters
Verify that the following flag is commented out or set to 0 (default is 1):
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_STAT
Comment out the following line to make sure temperature sensing will not be skipped:
# arg_13=--skip temp_sensing
To enable the BER collection, make sure the following lines appear and are not commented out. Specifically, the --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plsc needs to be added.
lookup_Grade_counters=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrg
param_6=Grade_counters
Verify that the following flag is commented out or set to 0 (default is 1):
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRG
To enable PPCC, ensure that the following line is added and not commented:
arg_x=--congestion_counters # x should be replaced with the next available index!
Verify that the following flag is set to 0:
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_PPCCINFO
The following events are created:
ppcc_algo_config, ppcc_algo_config_params, ppcc_algo_config_support, ppcc_algo_counters
Make sure the following line is added and not commented:
arg_x=--per_slvl_cntrs # x should be replaced with the next available index!
Verify the following line does not exist / is set to 0:
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_VL=1
The following counters will be added:
PortXmitWaitVLExt[0-15]
UFM telemetry log file “ibdiagnet2_port_counters.log” size is monitored by log rotation mechanism. This is highly relevant for cases of long execution time and/or high verbosity, where the number of logs can get excessively big.
To disable log rotation, verify that the following flag is set to 0 (default is 1):
plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_ENABLED
To change the number of rotated files, set the following flag (default is 3):
plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_NUM_FILES
To change the rotation’s threshold, set the following flag (default is 100M), use [K|M|G] as units:
plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_SIZE
There are three optional rotation methods, used in the following order:
rotatelogs - If this executable exists, it will be used for logs rotation, and the rotated files name will differ by index suffix.
logrotate - If this executable exists, it will be used for logs rotation, and the rotated files name will differ by timestamp suffix.
manual rotation - In case both executables are not available, UFM telemetry will manually rotate 2 log files. The older log file will have “.bck”
To skip options, the following flag set the executables to use (default is “rotatelogs,logrotate”):
plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_APP