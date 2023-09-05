Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref. #
Description
3214566
Description: Dynamic Fabric unexpected header warning
Keywords: Log warning, Dynamic Fabric
Discovered in release: 1.10
3292572
Description: [systemd service]: executable path is not absolute
Keywords: systemd
Discovered in release: 1.11
3305919
Description: Timestamp error in CSV serialize of fset
Keywords: timestamp
Discovered in release: 1.11
3306476
Description: HTTP endpoint: fset "[CableInfo]Temperature" is not rendered
Keywords: HTTP endpoint, Cable temperature
Discovered in release: 1.11
3327188
Description: Missing amBER configuration for fluentbit
Keywords: amber, Container configuration
Discovered in release: 1.11
3327193
Description: CSV output contains redundant comma at EOL
Keywords: csv
Discovered in release: 1.11
3332112
Description: Failed to execute script 'gen_metadata'
Keyword: get_metadata
Discovered in release:1.11