Bug Fixes in This Release

NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.12
Ref. #

Description

3214566

Description: Dynamic Fabric unexpected header warning

Keywords: Log warning, Dynamic Fabric

Discovered in release: 1.10

3292572

Description: [systemd service]: executable path is not absolute

Keywords: systemd

Discovered in release: 1.11

3305919

Description: Timestamp error in CSV serialize of fset

Keywords: timestamp

Discovered in release: 1.11

3306476

Description: HTTP endpoint: fset "[CableInfo]Temperature" is not rendered

Keywords: HTTP endpoint, Cable temperature

Discovered in release: 1.11

3327188

Description: Missing amBER configuration for fluentbit

Keywords: amber, Container configuration

Discovered in release: 1.11

3327193

Description: CSV output contains redundant comma at EOL

Keywords: csv

Discovered in release: 1.11

3332112

Description: Failed to execute script 'gen_metadata'

Keyword: get_metadata

Discovered in release:1.11

