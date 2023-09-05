Prometheus Endpoint Support

To configure the Prometheus endpoint, the keys listed below need to be set in the launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini file.

plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT http://0.0.0.0:9100 plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_PROXY_ENDPOINT_PORT 9200 plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_INDEXES port_num plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_FSET_INDEXES port,lid,guid,[CableInfo]^port_guid,^Port$ plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_CSET_DIR /config/prometheus_configs/cset …

There are several options related to configuring the HTTP polling endpoint. The key plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT is used to configure the IP interface for endpoint binding. The “0.0.0.0” part in the setting above means that any of the host's valid IP addresses can be used. Note that the user can also specify the host's IP address explicitly.

The plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT key also configures the data transport. For regular HTTP, prefix to http . To send over a TLS connection, set the prefix to https , set the above mandatory parameters (keys), and select the existing security keys as follows.

A DH (key exchange protoon) file can also be specified if needed as follows:

plugin_env_CLX_SSL_DH_FILE=/certs/dh.pem

To use custom labels for Prometheus statistics, a metadata file is used. For details about labels and label file format, see sections "Prometheus Labels" and "Prometheus Label Generation".

There are several options that allow configuring metadata. The file containing the labels used in Prometheus generation is set as follows:

plugin_env_CLX_METADATA_FILE=/config/labels.txt

The user can create the metadata file upon system setup or use a script to generate it automatically via script, using the following parameter:

plugin_env_CLX_METADATA_COMMAND=/opt/mellanox/collectx/telem/bin/gen_metadata --fabric compute --file /var/log/ibdiagnet2.ibnetdiscover --output /config/labels.txt

In the above example, the script generates metadata from /var/log/ibdiagnet2.ibnetdiscover . If the user wishes to create the label file manually, the above option should be commented out to prevent periodic overwriting of the content of the metadata file.

By default, the Prometheus endpoint provides statistics with the collection timestamps. The user can decide whether counter values will be passed with or without timestamps by setting the plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_SHOW_TIMESTAMPS parameter to T (true) or F (false), respectively. For example, to send counter values without timestamps, set the parameter as follows:

plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_SHOW_TIMESTAMPS=F

To use data filters folders with counter set and field sets, the directories where the files are stored should be configured as follows:

plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_CSET_DIR=/telemetry.config/prometheus_configs/cset plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_FSET_DIR=/telemetry.config/prometheus_configs/fset