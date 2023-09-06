Changes and New Features in This Release

SLRG Register Collection - The SLRG register, which is used in collecting certain fields, is no longer read by default due to the introduction of errors in NDR networks that result in inaccurate BER calculations. The immediate implication is that the following fields are no longer collected by default.

initial_fom_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_initial_fom

fom_mode_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_fom_mode

upper_eye_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_upper_eye

mid_eye_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_mid_eye

lower_eye_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_lower_eye

last_fom_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_composite_eye

However, if you are using a technology other than NDR, you can enable the SLRG register by configuring the plugin environment as follows:

Bringup: etc/ibdiagnet_template.ini,

UFM telemetry: launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRG=0 arg_12=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrg - Key might appear as " arg_slrg "



Note that even when the SLRG register is not collected, the generated CSV will still have columns for each of the aforementioned fields, but they will be empty.