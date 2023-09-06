Settings and Configuration

Prerequisite: Access to UFM that is running the sysinfo plugin. The following configs are mandatory to enable the collection.

To enables the feature, run:

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_MANAGED_SWITCHINFO= 0

UFM endpoint:

plugin_env_MANAGED_SWITCH_DATA_EP=https:

UFM token:

plugin_env_CLX_UFM_TOKEN=YWRtaW46MTIzNDU2

The UFM Telemetry server endpoint must be the same as the PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_MANAGED_SWITCH_CB_EP=http:

The following configs are optional:

The list of managed switches to sample, the default are all the managed switches on the fabric, defined by the sysinfo plugin: plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_MANAGED_SWITCH_LIST= 11.222 . 33.44 , 11.333 . 444.55

sample_rate of managed_switches(seconds) should not be set faster then switch collection sample rate, default is 10 minutes. plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_MANAGED_SWITCH_INTERVAL= 600

Log File Rotation

UFM telemetry log file “i bdiagnet2_port_counters.log ” size is monitored by log rotation mechanism. This is highly relevant for cases of long execution time and/or high verbosity, where the number of logs can get excessively big.

To disable log rotation, verify that the following flag is set to 0 (default is 1):

plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_ENABLED

To change the number of rotated files, set the following flag (default is 3):

plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_NUM_FILES

To change the rotation’s threshold, set the following flag (default is 100M), use [K|M|G] as units:

plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_SIZE

There are three optional rotation methods, used in the following order:

rotatelogs - If this executable exists, it will be used for logs rotation, and the rotated files name will differ by index suffix. logrotate - If this executable exists, it will be used for logs rotation, and the rotated files name will differ by timestamp suffix. manual rotation - In case both executables are not available, UFM telemetry will manually rotate 2 log files. The older log file will have “ .bck ”

To skip options, the following flag set the executables to use (default is “rotatelogs,logrotate”):