Appendix – Cable Information
|
Type
|
Field
|
cable
|
timestamp
mem_buffers – relatively temporary storage for raw disk blocks that should not become exceptionally large
mem_cached – memory in the pagecache (diskcache) minus SwapCache—does not include SwapCached
mem_free – sum of free lowmem and free highmem
mem_swap_chache – memory that was once swapped out is swapped back in but is still kept in the swap file
mem_total – total usable RAM
mlnx:total_read_time – time spent on reading all counters
clx_cpu_load
clx_pid
clx_res_mem
clx_shr_mem
clx_virt_mem