On This Page
Changes and New Features in This Release
Added support for 100Gb/s lane cables and transceivers diagnostics for InfiniBand and Ethernet protocols, including Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) assessments for HDR and NDR
Enhanced functionality to collect system data from Managed systems
Added ability to track cable length when a transceiver is linked
Introduced Dynamic Telemetry Instances for internal use
SLRG Register Collection - The SLRG register, which is used in collecting certain fields, is no longer read by default due to the introduction of errors in NDR networks that result in inaccurate BER calculations. The immediate implication is that the following fields are no longer collected by default.
initial_fom_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_initial_fom
fom_mode_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_fom_mode
upper_eye_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_upper_eye
mid_eye_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_mid_eye
lower_eye_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_lower_eye
last_fom_lane[0-3]=Lane[0-3]_composite_eye
However, if you are using a technology other than NDR, you can enable the SLRG register by configuring the plugin environment as follows:
Bringup: etc/ibdiagnet_template.ini,
UFM telemetry: launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRG=0arg_12=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrg - Key might appear as "arg_slrg"
Note that even when the SLRG register is not collected, the generated CSV will still have columns for each of the aforementioned fields, but they will be empty.