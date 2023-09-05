Bug Fixes History

Description: UFM Telemetry log rotation applications are not used

Description: UFM Telemetry fails to start due to supervisord

Description: _MEI folders created in tmp are not removed

Description: [systemd service]: executable path is not absolute

Description: Timestamp error in CSV serialize of fset

Description: HTTP endpoint: fset "[CableInfo]Temperature" is not rendered

Descrition: CSV output contains redundant comma at EOL

N/A