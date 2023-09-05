NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.13.7
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.13.7  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Ref. #

Description

3461058

Description: UFM Telemetry log rotation applications are not used

Keywords: Log, rotation applications

Discovered in release: 1.13.0

3397908

Description: UFM Telemetry fails to start due to supervisord

Keywords: supervisord, start failure

Discovered in release: 1.12.0

3440964

Description: _MEI folders created in tmp are not removed

Keywords: _MEI, temp folders

Discovered in release: 1.12.0

3214566

Description: Dynamic Fabric unexpected header warning

Keywords: Log warning, Dynamic Fabric

Discovered in release: 1.10

3292572

Description: [systemd service]: executable path is not absolute

Keywords: systemd

Discovered in release: 1.11

3305919

Description: Timestamp error in CSV serialize of fset

Keywords: timestamp

Discovered in release: 1.11

3306476

Description: HTTP endpoint: fset "[CableInfo]Temperature" is not rendered

Keywords: HTTP endpoint, Cable temperature

Discovered in release: 1.11

3327188

Description: Missing amBER configuration for fluentbit

Keywords: amber, Container configuration

Discovered in release: 1.11

3327193

Descrition: CSV output contains redundant comma at EOL

Keywords: csv

Discovered in release: 1.11

3332112

Description: Failed to execute script 'gen_metadata'

Keyword: get_metadata

Discovered in release:1.11

3229888

Description: Error on launch_ibdiagnet.log

Keywords: Log Error

Discovered in release: 1.10

3225679

Description: Adding eff_ber counter to low_freq.cset file

Keywords: cset, eff_ber

Discovered in release: 1.10

N/A

Description: The Temperature fset does not contain labels

Keywords: Temperature, labels

Discovered in release: 1.9

N/A

Description: Cannot rename fields in fset

Keywords: fset, events

Discovered in release: 1.9

N/A

Description: The node_guid field in fsets is missing leading zeros

Keywords: fset, events

Discovered in release: 1.9

3051843

Description: Can't start telemetry without setting arg_12= to empty

Keywords: startup failure

Discovered in release: 1.9

3076045

Description: gen_metadata doesn't use a rules file when provided

Keywords: metadata, labels

Discovered in release: 1.9

2943459

Description: Custom labels lost after UFM restart

Keywords: UFM restart, labels

Discovered in release: 1.8

2921452

Description: raw_ber from UFM Telemetry doesn't match output of mlxlink -e -c -m

Keywords: BER

Discovered in release: 1.8

2923525

Description: Enabling BER collection on an NDR fabric causes segmentation fault of ibdiagnet

Keywords: BER, ibdiagnet, segmentation fault

Discovered in release: 1.8

3037715

Description: ConnectX-7 infiniband_CBW, Normalized_CBW are always zero

Keywords: InfiniBand

Discovered in release: 1.8

3018638

Description: Normalized TX data returned 0% for ConnectX-7

Keywords: TX data

Discovered in release: 1.8

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here