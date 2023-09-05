NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.13.7
Changes in v1.13.7

  1. Converted cable voltage values presentation to microvolts (uV) instead of millivolts (mV). The following are the relevant fields:

    • diag_supply_voltage (Module_Voltage)

    • voltage_high_th

    • voltage_low_th

    • WarnVoltageHighThresh

    • WarnVoltageLowThresh

  2. In instances where one of the components is missing and the calculation is not possible, the calculated fields are assigned a value of (-1). The following are the relevant fields:

    • infiniband_CBW

    • Normalized_CBW

    • NormalizedXW

    • Normalized_XmitData

New Features in v1.13.7

N/A
