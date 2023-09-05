Changes in v1.13.7
Converted cable voltage values presentation to microvolts (uV) instead of millivolts (mV). The following are the relevant fields:
diag_supply_voltage (Module_Voltage)
voltage_high_th
voltage_low_th
WarnVoltageHighThresh
WarnVoltageLowThresh
In instances where one of the components is missing and the calculation is not possible, the calculated fields are assigned a value of (-1). The following are the relevant fields:
infiniband_CBW
Normalized_CBW
NormalizedXW
Normalized_XmitData
New Features in v1.13.7
N/A