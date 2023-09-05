Fluent Bit Export

Export destinations are set by configuring .exp files or creating new ones. All export files are placed in the export configuration folder /config/fluent_bit_configs. The easiest way to start is to use documented example exp-files for the following plugins:

forward

stdout

stdout_raw (this plugin is presented only in the Fluent Bit version installed in the UFM Telemetry docker image)

All plugins are disabled by default. To enable a plugin, set enable=1 .

Each export destination has the following fields:

name – configuration name

plugin_name – Fluent Bit plugin name

enable – 1 or 0 values to enable/disable this destination

host – the host for Fluent Bit plugin

port – port for Fluent Bit plugin

msgpack_data_layout – the msgpacked data format. Default is flb_std . The other option is custom . See section "Msgpack Data Layout" for details.

plugin_key=val – key-value pairs of Fluent Bit plugin parameter (optional)

counterset/fieldset – file paths (optional). See the details in section "Cset/Fset Filtering".

Use "#" to comment line.

Data layout can be configured using .exp files by setting "msgpack_data_layout=layout".

Two layouts are available:

"flb_std" data layout is an array of 2 fields: timestamp double value and a plain dictionary (key-value pairs). The standard layout is appropriate for all Fluent Bit plugins. For example: Copy Copied! [timestamp_val, {"timestamp"->ts_val, type=>"counters/events", "source"=>"source_val", "key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}] "custom" data layout is a dictionary of meta-fields and counter fields. Values are placed into a separate plain dictionary. Custom data format can be dumped with "stdout_raw" output plugin of fluent-bit installed or can be forwarded with "forward" output plugin. Counters example: Copy Copied! {"timestamp"=>timestamp_val, "type"=>"counters", "source"=>"source_val", "values"=> {"key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}} Events example: Copy Copied! {"timestamp"=>timestamp_val, "type"=>"events", "type_name"=>"type_name_val", "source"=>" source_val", "values"=>{"key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}}

Each export file can optionally use one cset and one fset file to filter UFM Telemetry counters and events data.

Cset file contains tokens per line to filter data with "type"="counters" .

Fset contains several blocks started with the header line [event_type_name] and tokens under that header. Fset file is used to filter data with "type"="events" . Event type names can be prefixed to apply the same tokens to all fitting types. For example, to filter all ethtool events use [ethtool_event_*].



If several tokens are needed to be matched simultaneously use "tok1+tok2+tok3". Exclusive tokens are available too: line "tok1+tok2-tok3-tok4" will filter names that match both tok1 and tok2 and do not match tok3 or tok4.

Both events and counters can be extended with aliased fields and new constant fields.

“meta_field_aliases:exact_name=alias” will add new field/counter with name “alias_name” and copied value from the existing field/counter “exact_name”.

“meta_field_add:new_name=constant_value” will add new filed/counter with a name “new_name” and value “constant_value”

New fields should have unique names, otherwise,they will be ignored.

For more details see documentation in the files ufm_enterprise.cset and ufm_ enterprise.fset under /config/fluent_bit_configs .

The following is the content of /config/fluent_bit_configs/ufm_enterprise.cset :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # put tokens on separate lines # Tokens are the actual name 'fragments' to be matched # port$ # match names ending with token "port" # ^port # match names starting with token "port" # ^port$ # include name that is exact token "port # port+xmit # match names that contain both tokens "port" and "xmit" # port-support # match names that contain the token "port" and do not match the "-" token "support" # -port # exclude all names that contain the token "port" # # Tip: To disable counter export put a single token line that fits nothing # Meta fiedls are user-defined additional fiedls of 2 types: aliases and new constant fields. # - Aliases: # add data of field "exact_name" to meta fields of record with new "alias_name". # One field can have only one alias. # Aliases match only exact names and will apper in data record even if field is disabled by fset. # Example: # meta_field_alias:exact_name=alias_name # - Constants: # add new field "new_field_name" with constant data sting "constant_value"to the meta fields. # Names should be unique. # Example: # meta_field_add:new_field_name=constant_value # List of available counters: # #node_guid #port_guid #port_num #lid #link_down_counter #link_error_recovery_counter #symbol_error_counter #port_rcv_remote_physical_errors #port_rcv_errors #port_xmit_discard #port_rcv_switch_relay_errors #excessive_buffer_errors …

The following is the content of /config/fluent_bit_configs/ufm_enterprise.fset :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # Put your events here # Usage: # # [type_name_1] # tokens # [type_name_2] # tokens # [type_name_3] # tokens # ... # Tokens are the actual name 'fragments' to be matched # port$ # match names ending with token "port" # ^port # match names starting with token "port" # ^port$ # include name that is exact token "port # port+xmit # match names that contain both tokens "port" and "xmit" # port-support # match names that contain the token "port" and do not match the "-" token "support" # -port # exclude all names that contain the token "port" # Meta fiedls are user-defined additional fiedls of 2 types: aliases and new constant fields. # - Aliases: # add data of field "exact_name" to meta fields of record with new "alias_name". # One field can have only one alias. # Aliases match only exact names and will apper in data record even if field is disabled by fset. # Example: # meta_field_alias:exact_name=alias_name # - Constants: # add new field "new_field_name" with constant data sting "constant_value"to the meta fields. # Names should be unique. # Example: # meta_field_add:new_field_name=constant_value # The next example will export the whole "switch_fan" events and events "CableInfo" filtered with token "port" : # [switch_fan] # # [CableInfo] # port # To know which event type names are available use one of these options: # 1. Check export and find field "type_name"=>"switch_temperature" # OR # 2. Open log file "/tmp/ibd/ibdiagnet2_port_counters.log" and find event types are printed to log: # ... # [info] type [CableInfo] is type of interest # [info] type [switch_temperature] is type of interest # [info] type [switch_fan] is type of interest # [info] type [switch_general] is type of interest # ... # Corner cases: # 1. Empty fset file will export all events. # 2. Tokens written above/without [event_type] will be ignored. # 3. If cannot open fset file, warning will be printed, all event types will be exported.



