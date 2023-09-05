Prometheus Endpoint Support

An http endpoint can provide all sampled data using the default /metrics URL. The filtering functionality described in the Cset/Fset Filtering section is also supported. To use it place <name>.cset or <name>.fset file in appropriate folders. This folder should be stated in configuration file. See section "Configuring Data Polling Endpoint" for more details.

The Extended counter set filtering, as described below, presents an alternative approach to filtering functionality by enabling counters and field selection.

A filter file name is included in the URL to request that the data be filtered through the particular .cset / .fset/.xcset file the user intends. For example, if there are two filter files named name1.cset and name2.cset , then URLs /name1 (or /cset/name1 ) and /name2 (or /cset/name2 ) can be used to get filtered output described in these files accordingly.

The URL prefixes /cset, /fset and /xcet can also be used to specify which filter file is meant.

URL File Extension Folder Parameter in Configuration File Note /cset *.cset plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_CSET_DIR If the cset folder is not explicitly specified in the configuration file, then the cset directory is set the same as the fset directory. /fset *.fset plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_FSET_DIR If the fset folder is not explicitly specified in the configuration file, then the fset directory is set the same as the cset directory. /xcset *.xcset plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_XCSET_DIR If the xcset folder is not explicitly specified in the configuration file, then the xcset directory is set the same as the fset directory.

Warning If a URL prefix is not specified, then the filter file will be searched under both cset and fset folders. If they both have files with the same names, then both filters will be applied.

The http server provides an optional Extended counter set ( xcset ) selection mechanism in addition to the counter set ( cset ) and field set ( fset ) filtering. To define an extended counter set, a file or group of files with the . xcset extension must be placed in its designated directory or adjacent to existing field or counter sets.

Each line of the file may contain:

Selection of a counter with an optional alias in the format “ counter[=alias] ”

Selection of a type’s field with an optional alias in the format “ type.field[=alias] ”

Reference to another file to be included “ file.xcset ”

Extended counter set files are searched for in the same directory as the source xcset.

Aliases are not mandatory, but if provided, they are used to name the selected counter or field in the output. Empty lines and comments that begin with the "#" sign are disregarded.