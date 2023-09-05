Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.14.5
Ref. #

Description

3442081

Description: The gen_metadata script fails and cannot generate metadata file.

Keywords: Metadata, Labels

Discovered in release: 1.12

3331553

Description: [installation]: no check for supervisord as a prerequisite.

Keywords: run_bringup, supervisord

Discovered in release: 1.12

3546901

Description: Invalid Cable Power data retrieved

Keywords: Cable power, Power infinity

Discovered in release: 1.13

3481178

Description: Fixed UFM-Telemetry data refresh delay.

Keywords: Data Delay; Refresh;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3477852

Description: Calculated values are set to (-1) when unavailable.

Keywords: Unavailable Data;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3481011

Description: Fixed cable voltage values presentation in microvolts (uV) instead of millivolts (mV).

Keywords: Cable; Voltage; Unit of measurement;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3438270

Description: Added support to starting UFM telemetry using the bringup tool with multi_port_sm configured.

Keywords: Multiple HCAs; HCA list;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3488824

Description: Fixed MADs statistics clearance between iterations.

Keywords: MAD Statistics;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3477561

Description: Fixed faulty Telemetry results in segmentation.

Keywords: segfault;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3461058

Description: UFM Telemetry log rotation applications are not used

Keywords: Log, rotation applications

Discovered in release: 1.13.0

3397908

Description: UFM Telemetry fails to start due to supervisord

Keywords: supervisord, start failure

Discovered in release: 1.12.0

3440964

Description: _MEI folders created in tmp are not removed

Keywords: _MEI, temp folders

Discovered in release: 1.12.0

3214566

Description: Dynamic Fabric unexpected header warning

Keywords: Log warning, Dynamic Fabric

Discovered in release: 1.10

3292572

Description: [systemd service]: executable path is not absolute

Keywords: systemd

Discovered in release: 1.11

3305919

Description: Timestamp error in CSV serialize of fset

Keywords: timestamp

Discovered in release: 1.11

3306476

Description: HTTP endpoint: fset "[CableInfo]Temperature" is not rendered

Keywords: HTTP endpoint, Cable temperature

Discovered in release: 1.11

3327188

Description: Missing amBER configuration for fluentbit

Keywords: amber, Container configuration

Discovered in release: 1.11

3327193

Descrition: CSV output contains redundant comma at EOL

Keywords: csv

Discovered in release: 1.11

3332112

Description: Failed to execute script 'gen_metadata'

Keyword: get_metadata

Discovered in release:1.11

3229888

Description: Error on launch_ibdiagnet.log

Keywords: Log Error

Discovered in release: 1.10

3225679

Description: Adding eff_ber counter to low_freq.cset file

Keywords: cset, eff_ber

Discovered in release: 1.10

N/A

Description: The Temperature fset does not contain labels

Keywords: Temperature, labels

Discovered in release: 1.9

N/A

Description: Cannot rename fields in fset

Keywords: fset, events

Discovered in release: 1.9

N/A

Description: The node_guid field in fsets is missing leading zeros

Keywords: fset, events

Discovered in release: 1.9

3051843

Description: Can't start telemetry without setting arg_12= to empty

Keywords: startup failure

Discovered in release: 1.9

3076045

Description: gen_metadata doesn't use a rules file when provided

Keywords: metadata, labels

Discovered in release: 1.9

2943459

Description: Custom labels lost after UFM restart

Keywords: UFM restart, labels

Discovered in release: 1.8

2921452

Description: raw_ber from UFM Telemetry doesn't match output of mlxlink -e -c -m

Keywords: BER

Discovered in release: 1.8

2923525

Description: Enabling BER collection on an NDR fabric causes segmentation fault of ibdiagnet

Keywords: BER, ibdiagnet, segmentation fault

Discovered in release: 1.8

3037715

Description: ConnectX-7 infiniband_CBW, Normalized_CBW are always zero

Keywords: InfiniBand

Discovered in release: 1.8

3018638

Description: Normalized TX data returned 0% for ConnectX-7

Keywords: TX data

Discovered in release: 1.8

