Bug Fixes History
Ref. #
Description
3667820
Description: Miscalculated field issue in NormalizedXmitData 100%
Keyword: NormalizedXmitData 100%, Miscalculated Field
Discovered in release: 1.14
3597364
Description: Multi-rate usage causes a crash
Keywords: Coredump, Multi-rate
Discovered in release: 1.14
3648187
Description: Hundreds of 'could not retrieve data for' warning messages
Keywords: Warning
Discovered in release: 1.14
3590777
Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.
Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump
Discovered in release: 1.14
3442081
Description: The gen_metadata script fails and cannot generate metadata file.
Keywords: Metadata, Labels
Discovered in release: 1.12
3331553
Description: [installation]: no check for supervisord as a prerequisite.
Keywords: run_bringup, supervisord
Discovered in release: 1.12
3546901
Description: Invalid Cable Power data retrieved
Keywords: Cable power, Power infinity
Discovered in release: 1.13
3481178
Description: Fixed UFM-Telemetry data refresh delay.
Keywords: Data Delay; Refresh;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3477852
Description: Calculated values are set to (-1) when unavailable.
Keywords: Unavailable Data;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3481011
Description: Fixed cable voltage values presentation in microvolts (uV) instead of millivolts (mV).
Keywords: Cable; Voltage; Unit of measurement;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3438270
Description: Added support to starting UFM telemetry using the bringup tool with multi_port_sm configured.
Keywords: Multiple HCAs; HCA list;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3488824
Description: Fixed MADs statistics clearance between iterations.
Keywords: MAD Statistics;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3477561
Description: Fixed faulty Telemetry results in segmentation.
Keywords: segfault;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3461058
Description: UFM Telemetry log rotation applications are not used
Keywords: Log, rotation applications
Discovered in release: 1.13.0
3397908
Description: UFM Telemetry fails to start due to supervisord
Keywords: supervisord, start failure
Discovered in release: 1.12.0
3440964
Description: _MEI folders created in tmp are not removed
Keywords: _MEI, temp folders
Discovered in release: 1.12.0
3214566
Description: Dynamic Fabric unexpected header warning
Keywords: Log warning, Dynamic Fabric
Discovered in release: 1.10
3292572
Description: [systemd service]: executable path is not absolute
Keywords: systemd
Discovered in release: 1.11
3305919
Description: Timestamp error in CSV serialize of fset
Keywords: timestamp
Discovered in release: 1.11
3306476
Description: HTTP endpoint: fset "[CableInfo]Temperature" is not rendered
Keywords: HTTP endpoint, Cable temperature
Discovered in release: 1.11
3327188
Description: Missing amBER configuration for fluentbit
Keywords: amber, Container configuration
Discovered in release: 1.11
3327193
Descrition: CSV output contains redundant comma at EOL
Keywords: csv
Discovered in release: 1.11
3332112
Description: Failed to execute script 'gen_metadata'
Keyword: get_metadata
Discovered in release:1.11
3229888
Description: Error on launch_ibdiagnet.log
Keywords: Log Error
Discovered in release: 1.10
3225679
Description: Adding eff_ber counter to low_freq.cset file
Keywords: cset, eff_ber
Discovered in release: 1.10
N/A
Description: The Temperature fset does not contain labels
Keywords: Temperature, labels
Discovered in release: 1.9
N/A
Description: Cannot rename fields in fset
Keywords: fset, events
Discovered in release: 1.9
N/A
Description: The node_guid field in fsets is missing leading zeros
Keywords: fset, events
Discovered in release: 1.9
3051843
Description: Can't start telemetry without setting arg_12= to empty
Keywords: startup failure
Discovered in release: 1.9
3076045
Description: gen_metadata doesn't use a rules file when provided
Keywords: metadata, labels
Discovered in release: 1.9
2943459
Description: Custom labels lost after UFM restart
Keywords: UFM restart, labels
Discovered in release: 1.8
2921452
Description: raw_ber from UFM Telemetry doesn't match output of mlxlink -e -c -m
Keywords: BER
Discovered in release: 1.8
2923525
Description: Enabling BER collection on an NDR fabric causes segmentation fault of ibdiagnet
Keywords: BER, ibdiagnet, segmentation fault
Discovered in release: 1.8
3037715
Description: ConnectX-7 infiniband_CBW, Normalized_CBW are always zero
Keywords: InfiniBand
Discovered in release: 1.8
3018638
Description: Normalized TX data returned 0% for ConnectX-7
Keywords: TX data
Discovered in release: 1.8