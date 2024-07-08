Data Collection

By default cable info data will not be collected. To enable its collection, add the following flag:

Copy Copied! plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_CABLEINFO=0

When enabled, cable info data is collected, by default, on every run. It is possible to change the collection frequency to be once every num_iterations using the following setting:

Copy Copied! plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_CABLE_RUN_ONCE=1

To work with the collected data, you may use the Telemetry CLI, which can be accessed as follows: