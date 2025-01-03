Bug Fixes History
|
Ref. #
|
Description
|
v1.15.7
|
3934156
|
Description: Data from different sources show different timestamp
|
Keyword: Timestamp
|
Discovered in release: 1.15.6
|
3934155
|
Description: Missing RX power from optical transceivers
|
Keyword: Power
|
Discovered in release: 1.15.6
|
3934154
|
Description: Wrong prometheus format
|
Keyword: Prometheus
|
Discovered in release: 1.15.6
|
3934153
|
Description: HTTP server stops data transfer after 30 seconds
|
Keyword: HTTP server
|
Discovered in release: 1.15.6
|
v1.15.6
|
3667820
|
Description: Miscalculated field issue in NormalizedXmitData 100%
|
Keyword: NormalizedXmitData 100%, Miscalculated Field
|
Discovered in release: 1.14
|
v1.15.0
|
3597364
|
Description: Multi-rate usage causes a crash
|
Keywords: Coredump, Multi-rate
|
Discovered in release: 1.14
|
3648187
|
Description: Hundreds of 'could not retrieve data for' warning messages
|
Keywords: Warning
|
Discovered in release: 1.14