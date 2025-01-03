NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.15.8
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.15.8  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

Ref. #

Description

v1.15.7

3934156

Description: Data from different sources show different timestamp

Keyword: Timestamp

Discovered in release: 1.15.6

3934155

Description: Missing RX power from optical transceivers

Keyword: Power

Discovered in release: 1.15.6

3934154

Description: Wrong prometheus format

Keyword: Prometheus

Discovered in release: 1.15.6

3934153

Description: HTTP server stops data transfer after 30 seconds

Keyword: HTTP server

Discovered in release: 1.15.6

v1.15.6

3667820

Description: Miscalculated field issue in NormalizedXmitData 100%

Keyword: NormalizedXmitData 100%, Miscalculated Field

Discovered in release: 1.14

v1.15.0

3597364

Description: Multi-rate usage causes a crash

Keywords: Coredump, Multi-rate

Discovered in release: 1.14

3648187

Description: Hundreds of 'could not retrieve data for' warning messages

Keywords: Warning

Discovered in release: 1.14
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 3, 2025
content here