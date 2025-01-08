NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Cable Info

Cable Info

Telemetry supports the following field list for cable information.

Supported Docker Statistics

  • mem_buffers – relatively temporary storage for raw disk blocks that should not become exceptionally large

  • mem_cached – memory in the pagecache (diskcache) minus SwapCache—does not include SwapCached

  • mem_free – sum of free lowmem and free highmem

  • mem_swap_chache – memory that was once swapped out is swapped back in but is still kept in the swap file

  • mem_total – total usable RAM

  • mlnx:total_read_time – time spent on reading all counters

  • clx_cpu_load

  • clx_pid

  • clx_res_mem

  • clx_shr_mem

  • clx_virt_mem

Type

Field

cable

timestamp

node_guid

port_guid

Lid

ActivePinDetector

ActiveWavelengthControl

CDREnableTxRx

Connector

CooledTransmitterDevice

ExtendedSpecificationComplianceCodes

HighRX[1-4]PowerAlarm

HighRX[1-4]PowerWarning

HighSupplyVoltageAlarm

HighSupplyVoltageWarning

HighTX[1-4]BiasAlarm

HighTX[1-4]BiasWarning

HighTX[1-4]PowerAlarm

HighTX[1-4]PowerWarning

HighTemperatureAlarm

HighTemperatureWarning

Identifier

InitializationFlagComplete

LengthCopperOrActive

LengthOM[1-5]

Lot

LowRX[1-4]PowerAlarm

LowRX[1-4]PowerWarning

LowSupplyVoltageAlarm

LowSupplyVoltageWarning

LowTX[1-4]BiasAlarm

LowTX[1-4]BiasWarning

LowTX[1-4]PowerAlarm

LowTX[1-4]PowerWarning

LowTemperatureAlarm

LowTemperatureWarning

OutputEmp

PN

Port

Port_Name

PowerClass

RXOutputDisable

RX[1-4]CDRLOL

RX[1-4]LatchedLossIndicator

Rev

SN

SupportedSpeedDesc

TXAdaptiveEqualizationEnable

TX[1-4]AdaptiveEqualizationFaultIndicator

TX[1-4]AdaptiveEqualizationFreeze

TX[1-4]CDRLOL

TX[1-4]LatchedLossIndicator

Temperature

TunableTransmitter

Type

Vendor

WarnTemperatureHighThresh

WarnTemperatureLowThresh

WarnVoltageHighThresh

WarnVoltageLowThresh

active_set_host_compliance_code

active_set_media_compliance_code

cable_attenuation_2_5g

cable_attenuation_[5,7,12,25]g

cable_breakout

cable_identifier

cable_rx_amp

cable_rx_emphasis

cable_rx_post_emphasis

cable_temperature

cable_tx_equalization

cable_type

cable_vendor

date_code

diag_supply_voltage

did_cap

dp_fw_fault

dp_st_lane[0-3]

error_code

ethernet_compliance_code

fw_version

ib_compliance_code

ib_width

length

link_partner

max_power

memory_map_rev

mi_rx_power_type

mod_fw_fault

module_st

nbr_250

rx_cdr_cap

rx_cdr_enable

rx_cdr_lol

rx_input_valid

rx_input_valid_change

rx_los

rx_output_valid

rx_output_valid_change

rx_power_hi_al

rx_power_hi_war

rx_power_high_th

rx_power_lane[0-3]

rx_power_lo_al

rx_power_low_th

smf_length

temperature_alarm_and_warning

temperature_high_th

temperature_low_th

transmitter_technology

tx_ad_eq_fault

tx_bias_hi_al

tx_bias_hi_war

tx_bias_high_th

tx_bias_lane[0-3]

tx_bias_lo_al

tx_bias_lo_war

tx_bias_low_th

tx_cdr_cap

tx_cdr_enable

tx_cdr_lol

tx_fault

tx_input_freq_sync

tx_los

tx_power_hi_al

tx_power_hi_war

tx_power_high_th

tx_power_lane[0-3]

tx_power_lo_al

tx_power_lo_war

tx_power_low_th

vendor_oui

voltage_alarm_and_warning

voltage_high_th

voltage_low_th

wavelength

wavelength_tolerance

