Distributed Telemetry - Switch Telemetry Agent

Distributed Telemetry (DT) is UFM Telemetry mode when the whole fabric telemetry is sampled from managed switches and hosts.

Managed switch samples itself and hosts connected directly to it

Each managed switch TI reports to one of several host TIs via MADs

If a fabric GUID/Port can be sampled, but not sampled by a switch, host TI will sample it.

The whole process is orchestrated by UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) on the top load balancer.

Switch telemetry is organized as a docker container (Switch Agent) with a telemetry package inside.

Switch Telemetry docker image contains:

Switch Agent is an HTTP server running inside of the container.

Switch Telemetry Instance (Switch TI) that can be started or stopped within the container

To deploy/remove Switch Agent = to deploy/remove Switch Telemetry Container.