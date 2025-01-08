The following field list of PCI info is supported by telemetry.

node_guid

pci_node

pcie_index

depth

fw_version

device_id

device_technology

mvcr_sensor_name

mtmp_sensor_name

switch_voltage

switch_current

switch_temperature

switch_serial_number

switch_part_number

capability_mask

link_speed_enabled

link_width_enabled

link_speed_active

link_width_active

num_of_vfs

num_of_pfs

lane_reversal

port_type

pwr_status

max_payload_size

max_read_request_size

pci_power

link_peer_max_speed

port_state

device_status

receiver_detect_result

life_time_counter

life_time_counter_low

life_time_counter_high

rx_errors

tx_errors

crc_error_dllp

crc_error_tlp

tx_overflow_buffer_pkt

tx_overflow_buffer_marked_pkt

outbound_stalled_reads

outbound_stalled_writes

outbound_stalled_reads_events

outbound_stalled_writes_events

effective_ber_coef

effective_ber_magnitude

effective_ber_pci

time_since_last_clear_high

time_since_last_clear_low

life_time_counter_high_lanes

life_time_counter_low_lanes

life_time_counter_high_timers

life_time_counter_low_timers

time_to_boot_image_start

time_to_link_image

calibration_time

time_to_first_perst

time_to_detect_state

time_to_crs_en

time_to_plastic_image_start

time_to_iron_image_start

perst_handler

dl_down

correctable_err_msg_sent

non_fatal_err_msg_sent

fatal_err_msg_sent

bdf0

config_cycle16to63usec

config_cycle2to7usec

config_cycle8to15usec

config_cycle[1,64]usec

error_counter_lane[0-15]

l0_to_recovery_eieos

l0_to_recovery_framing

l0_to_recovery_retrain

l0_to_recovery_ts

lane0_physical_position

time_to_l0

times_in_l[1,23]