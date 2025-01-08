Port Counters
The table below outlines the supported configurations for enabling section collection.
To include a register for collection, certain configurations need to be added, some removed, and some may depend on other registers. Please refer to the table below for instructions:
Please note that the 'arg' key names may differ.
Register / Page name
Configurations to be Applied
Configurations to be Removed
Dependencies
SLRIP
SLRP
SLRG
PTYS
PPHCR
SLSIR
SLTP
PMDR
PPLL
SLLM
PHY BER Params
MRCS
PEMI Module Samples
PEMI SNR Samples
PEMI Laser Samples
PEMI Pam4 Samples
PEMI Pre FEC BER Samples
PEMI Pre FEC BER Properties
PEMI Ferc Samples
PHY Counters
PHY Statistics
PHY InfiniBand General Counters
Histograms
Troubleshoot
Operation Info
Link Down Info
Link Up Info
PLR
Port VL
Congestion Control Port VL
MLNX Counters Page0
MLNX Counters Page1
MLNX Counters Page255
Sharp PM Counters
General Info
Device Temperature
Port Counters
Port Counters Extended
Extended Speeds Counters
LLR Statistics
Port Rcv Error Details
Port Xmit Discard Details
Port RN Counters
Port HBF Counters
Fast Recovery Counters
Port Hierarchy
Link Partner
Ports
Operation Info
Calculated Info
Port Counters Extended, Ports, Operation Info
Performance Histogram Info
Performance Histogram Buffer Control
Performance Histogram Buffer Data
