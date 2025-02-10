NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.20.1

About This Document

NVIDIA ® UFM ® Telemetry platform provides network validation tools to monitor network performance and conditions and to capture and stream rich real-time network telemetry information and application workload usage to an on-premise or cloud-based database for further analysis.

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Document Revision History

For the list of changes made to this document, refer to Document Revision History.