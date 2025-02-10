Bug Fixes History

4172677 Description: Resolved issue with telemetry slow-down.

Keywords: Telemetry, Slow-Down

Discovered in Release: 1.19.15

4184195 Description : Resolved the issue with XDR update configuration for UFM integration.

Keywords: XDR

Discovered in Release : 1.19.0

4174274 Description: Fixed issue with recurring gNMI Telemetry faults on PHX27 UFMs

Keywords: gNMI, PHX27

Discovered in Release: 1.19.0

4174274 Description: Fixed issue with sudden and constant ibdiagnet failure constantly in the network

Keywords: ibdiagnet, Failure

Discovered in Release: 1.19.0

4079491 Description: Fixed issue with xcset failure to lookup for uint8_t fields

Keywords: lookup, uint8_t

Discovered in Release: 1.18.0

3894251 Description: Fixed a typo in SHARP telemetry output "inifinity"

Keywords: Typo, SHARP

Discovered in Release: 1.18.0

4043025 Description: Fixed PPLL 5nm - 24 groups instead of 4

Keywords: PPLL 5nm

Discovered in Release: 1.18.0

4004755 Description: Fixed the user with /tmp/_MEI1PUhTU taking excessive storage

Keywords: _MEI, Temporary Directories

Discovered in Release: 1.18.0

4107036 Description: Fixed issue with inability to parse URI string

Keywords: URI Warning

Discovered in Release: 1.18.0

4115161 Description: Fixed issue with XDR ports link_speed_active reported as FDR20

Keywords: XDR, link_speed_active

Discovered in Release: 1.18.0

4097071: Description: Fixed issue with streaming data in wrong timestamp – fset / csets is aligned to use timestamp in milliseconds, instead of microseconds

Keywords: timestamp, milliseconds

Discovered in Release: 1.18.0

3988610 Description: Increasing memory usage

Keywords: Memory, Usage

Discovered in Release: 1.17

4013278 Description: Prometheus remote write exporter is missing counter-level labels

Keywords: Prometheus, Remote, Write

Discovered in Release: 1.17

4013275 Description: OTLP exporter to handle counter-level labels

Keywords: OTLP Exporter

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3988901 Description: Missing Port info about link_speed

Keywords: link_speed_enabled

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3923318 Description: Link partner info is not collected when the counter_set option is used

Keywords: link_partner

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3920844 Description: Wrong metric type is reported for BER in prometheus format

Keywords: Prometheus type, Gauge/Counter

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3898362 Description: [Multi-rate] is unable to collect down ports data without collecting cable data

Keywords: Down, Ports

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3961429 Description: CollectX client ( clxcli ) and bringup env_vars separator changed

Keywords: env_vars , Separator

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3863854 Description: Warning is reported once running run_bringup.sh

Keywords: Warning, Dependency

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3854242 Description: prometheus_configs/cset/ib_labels_lookup.xcset file is missing

Keywords: ib_labels_lookup.xcset

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3728036 Description: Extended counter sets with the labeled output in CSV format

Keywords: CSV, Labels

Discovered in Release: 1.17

3733919 Description: PEMI SNR does not return values – all 0

Keywords: PEMI, SNR empty values

Discovered in Release: 1.16

3828214 Description: PEMI SNR - only 4 lanes are shown in telemetry instead of 8

Keywords: PEMI, SNR, 4 lanes

Discovered in Release: 1.16

3841532 Description: Data from different sources show different timestamp

Keywords: Timestamp

Discovered in Release: 1.16

3807154 Description: Cannot set counter dt_num_imported_recent_ports, no context yet

Keywords: log error, dt

Discovered in Release: 1.16

3768320 Description: Missing RX Power from optical transceivers

Keywords: RX Power, Optical Transceivers

Discovered in Release: 1.15.3

3639657 Description: telemetry_initialize.sh ignores flags if they do not exist on the base configuration

Keywords: telemetry_initialize.sh , flag

Discovered in Release: 1.15.3

3689874 Description: Requesting specific fields in xcset leads to wrong Prometheus format output.

Keywords: prometheus

Discovered in Release: 1.15.6

3682405 Description: generate_basic_results_csv fails with 'ascii' codec due to inability to encode character ‘\xa0’

Keywords: ascii, generate_basic_results_csv

Discovered in Release: 1.15.6

3681267 Description: pack_data crashes Bringup CLI if directory does not exist

Keywords: pack_data, Bringup CLI

Discovered in Release: 1.15.6

3716902 Description: RxPowerType reported as empty

Keywords: RxPowerType, empty

Discovered in Release: 1.15.6

3734856 Description: HTTP server stops data transfer after 30 seconds

Keywords: HTTP server, stop, 30 seconds

Discovered in Release: 1.15.5

3745754 Description: reset_counters lacks option to reset disabled cables

Keywords: reset_counters, disabled cables

Discovered in Release: 1.15.6

3751954 Description: Running with CC configuration crashes after multiple iterations

Keywords: CC configuration, Crash

Discovered in Release: 1.15.0

3667820 NormalizedXmitData 100% - miscalculated

Keyword: NormalizedXmitData 100%, miscalculated field

Discovered in release: 1.14

3597364 Description: Multi-rate usage causes a crash

Keywords: Coredump, Multi-rate

Discovered in release: 1.14

3648187 Description: Hundreds of 'could not retrieve data for' warning messages

Keywords: Warn, Warning

Discovered in release: 1.14

3590777 Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.

Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump

Discovered in release: 1.14

3442081 Description: The gen_metadata script fails and cannot generate metadata file.

Keywords: Metadata, Labels

Discovered in release: 1.12

3331553 Description: [installation]: no check for supervisord as a prerequisite.

Keywords: run_bringup, supervisord

Discovered in release: 1.12

3546901 Description: Invalid Cable Power data retrieved

Keywords: Cable power, Power infinity

Discovered in release: 1.13

3481178 Description: Fixed UFM-Telemetry data refresh delay.

Keywords: Data Delay; Refresh;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3477852 Description: Calculated values are set to (-1) when unavailable.

Keywords: Unavailable Data;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3481011 Description: Fixed cable voltage values presentation in microvolts (uV) instead of millivolts (mV).

Keywords: Cable; Voltage; Unit of measurement;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3438270 Description: Added support to starting UFM telemetry using the bringup tool with multi_port_sm configured.

Keywords: Multiple HCAs; HCA list;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3488824 Description: Fixed MADs statistics clearance between iterations.

Keywords: MAD Statistics;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3477561 Description: Fixed faulty Telemetry results in segmentation.

Keywords: segfault;

Discovered in release: 1.13.5

3461058 Description: UFM Telemetry log rotation applications are not used

Keywords: Log, rotation applications

Discovered in release: 1.13.0

3397908 Description: UFM Telemetry fails to start due to supervisord

Keywords: supervisord, start failure

Discovered in release: 1.12.0

3440964 Description: _MEI folders created in tmp are not removed

Keywords: _MEI, temp folders

Discovered in release: 1.12.0

3214566 Description: Dynamic Fabric unexpected header warning

Keywords: Log warning, Dynamic Fabric

Discovered in release: 1.10

3292572 Description: [systemd service]: executable path is not absolute

Keywords: systemd

Discovered in release: 1.11

3305919 Description: Timestamp error in CSV serialize of fset

Keywords: timestamp

Discovered in release: 1.11

3306476 Description: HTTP endpoint: fset "[CableInfo]Temperature" is not rendered

Keywords: HTTP endpoint, Cable temperature

Discovered in release: 1.11

3327188 Description: Missing amBER configuration for fluentbit

Keywords: amber, Container configuration

Discovered in release: 1.11

3327193 Descrition: CSV output contains redundant comma at EOL

Keywords: csv

Discovered in release: 1.11

3332112 Description: Failed to execute script 'gen_metadata'

Keyword: get_metadata

Discovered in release:1.11

3229888 Description: Error on launch_ibdiagnet.log

Keywords: Log Error

Discovered in release: 1.10

3225679 Description: Adding eff_ber counter to low_freq.cset file

Keywords: cset, eff_ber

Discovered in release: 1.10

N/A Description: The Temperature fset does not contain labels

Keywords: Temperature, labels

Discovered in release: 1.9

N/A Description: Cannot rename fields in fset

Keywords: fset, events

Discovered in release: 1.9

N/A Description: The node_guid field in fsets is missing leading zeros

Keywords: fset, events

Discovered in release: 1.9

3051843 Description: Can't start telemetry without setting arg_12= to empty

Keywords: startup failure

Discovered in release: 1.9

3076045 Description: gen_metadata doesn't use a rules file when provided

Keywords: metadata, labels

Discovered in release: 1.9

2943459 Description: Custom labels lost after UFM restart

Keywords: UFM restart, labels

Discovered in release: 1.8

2921452 Description: raw_ber from UFM Telemetry doesn't match output of mlxlink -e -c -m

Keywords: BER

Discovered in release: 1.8

2923525 Description: Enabling BER collection on an NDR fabric causes segmentation fault of ibdiagnet

Keywords: BER, ibdiagnet, segmentation fault

Discovered in release: 1.8

3037715 Description: ConnectX-7 infiniband_CBW, Normalized_CBW are always zero

Keywords: InfiniBand

Discovered in release: 1.8

3018638 Description: Normalized TX data returned 0% for ConnectX-7

Keywords: TX data