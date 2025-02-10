Bug Fixes History
Ref. #
Description
4172677
Description: Resolved issue with telemetry slow-down.
Keywords: Telemetry, Slow-Down
Discovered in Release: 1.19.15
4184195
Description : Resolved the issue with XDR update configuration for UFM integration.
Keywords: XDR
Discovered in Release : 1.19.0
4174274
Description: Fixed issue with recurring gNMI Telemetry faults on PHX27 UFMs
Keywords: gNMI, PHX27
Discovered in Release: 1.19.0
4174274
Description: Fixed issue with sudden and constant ibdiagnet failure constantly in the network
Keywords: ibdiagnet, Failure
Discovered in Release: 1.19.0
4079491
Description: Fixed issue with
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: 1.18.0
3894251
Description: Fixed a typo in SHARP telemetry output "inifinity"
Keywords: Typo, SHARP
Discovered in Release: 1.18.0
4043025
Description: Fixed PPLL 5nm - 24 groups instead of 4
Keywords: PPLL 5nm
Discovered in Release: 1.18.0
4004755
Description: Fixed the user with
Keywords: _MEI, Temporary Directories
Discovered in Release: 1.18.0
4107036
Description: Fixed issue with inability to parse URI string
Keywords: URI Warning
Discovered in Release: 1.18.0
4115161
Description: Fixed issue with XDR ports link_speed_active reported as FDR20
Keywords: XDR,
Discovered in Release: 1.18.0
4097071:
Description: Fixed issue with streaming data in wrong timestamp – fset / csets is aligned to use timestamp in milliseconds, instead of microseconds
Keywords: timestamp, milliseconds
Discovered in Release: 1.18.0
3988610
Description: Increasing memory usage
Keywords: Memory, Usage
Discovered in Release: 1.17
4013278
Description: Prometheus remote write exporter is missing counter-level labels
Keywords: Prometheus, Remote, Write
Discovered in Release: 1.17
4013275
Description: OTLP exporter to handle counter-level labels
Keywords: OTLP Exporter
Discovered in Release: 1.17
3988901
Description: Missing Port info about
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: 1.17
3923318
Description: Link partner info is not collected when the
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: 1.17
3920844
Description: Wrong metric type is reported for BER in prometheus format
Keywords: Prometheus type, Gauge/Counter
Discovered in Release: 1.17
3898362
Description: [Multi-rate] is unable to collect down ports data without collecting cable data
Keywords: Down, Ports
Discovered in Release: 1.17
3961429
Description: CollectX client (
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: 1.17
3863854
Description: Warning is reported once running
Keywords: Warning, Dependency
Discovered in Release: 1.17
3854242
Description:
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: 1.17
3728036
Description: Extended counter sets with the labeled output in CSV format
Keywords: CSV, Labels
Discovered in Release: 1.17
3733919
Description: PEMI SNR does not return values – all 0
Keywords: PEMI, SNR empty values
Discovered in Release: 1.16
3828214
Description: PEMI SNR - only 4 lanes are shown in telemetry instead of 8
Keywords: PEMI, SNR, 4 lanes
Discovered in Release: 1.16
3841532
Description: Data from different sources show different timestamp
Keywords: Timestamp
Discovered in Release: 1.16
3807154
Description: Cannot set counter dt_num_imported_recent_ports, no context yet
Keywords: log error, dt
Discovered in Release: 1.16
3768320
Description: Missing RX Power from optical transceivers
Keywords: RX Power, Optical Transceivers
Discovered in Release: 1.15.3
3639657
Description:
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: 1.15.3
3689874
Description: Requesting specific fields in xcset leads to wrong Prometheus format output.
Keywords: prometheus
Discovered in Release: 1.15.6
3682405
Description:
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: 1.15.6
3681267
Description: pack_data crashes Bringup CLI if directory does not exist
Keywords: pack_data, Bringup CLI
Discovered in Release: 1.15.6
3716902
Description: RxPowerType reported as empty
Keywords: RxPowerType, empty
Discovered in Release: 1.15.6
3734856
Description: HTTP server stops data transfer after 30 seconds
Keywords: HTTP server, stop, 30 seconds
Discovered in Release: 1.15.5
3745754
Description: reset_counters lacks option to reset disabled cables
Keywords: reset_counters, disabled cables
Discovered in Release: 1.15.6
3751954
Description: Running with CC configuration crashes after multiple iterations
Keywords: CC configuration, Crash
Discovered in Release: 1.15.0
3667820
NormalizedXmitData 100% - miscalculated
Keyword: NormalizedXmitData 100%, miscalculated field
Discovered in release: 1.14
3597364
Description: Multi-rate usage causes a crash
Keywords: Coredump, Multi-rate
Discovered in release: 1.14
3648187
Description: Hundreds of 'could not retrieve data for' warning messages
Keywords: Warn, Warning
Discovered in release: 1.14
3590777
Description: After upgrading UFM new telemetry data is not being collected and presented in UI Telemetry tab.
Keywords: Telemetry, Coredump
Discovered in release: 1.14
3442081
Description: The gen_metadata script fails and cannot generate metadata file.
Keywords: Metadata, Labels
Discovered in release: 1.12
3331553
Description: [installation]: no check for supervisord as a prerequisite.
Keywords: run_bringup, supervisord
Discovered in release: 1.12
3546901
Description: Invalid Cable Power data retrieved
Keywords: Cable power, Power infinity
Discovered in release: 1.13
3481178
Description: Fixed UFM-Telemetry data refresh delay.
Keywords: Data Delay; Refresh;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3477852
Description: Calculated values are set to (-1) when unavailable.
Keywords: Unavailable Data;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3481011
Description: Fixed cable voltage values presentation in microvolts (uV) instead of millivolts (mV).
Keywords: Cable; Voltage; Unit of measurement;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3438270
Description: Added support to starting UFM telemetry using the bringup tool with multi_port_sm configured.
Keywords: Multiple HCAs; HCA list;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3488824
Description: Fixed MADs statistics clearance between iterations.
Keywords: MAD Statistics;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3477561
Description: Fixed faulty Telemetry results in segmentation.
Keywords: segfault;
Discovered in release: 1.13.5
3461058
Description: UFM Telemetry log rotation applications are not used
Keywords: Log, rotation applications
Discovered in release: 1.13.0
3397908
Description: UFM Telemetry fails to start due to supervisord
Keywords: supervisord, start failure
Discovered in release: 1.12.0
3440964
Description: _MEI folders created in tmp are not removed
Keywords: _MEI, temp folders
Discovered in release: 1.12.0
3214566
Description: Dynamic Fabric unexpected header warning
Keywords: Log warning, Dynamic Fabric
Discovered in release: 1.10
3292572
Description: [systemd service]: executable path is not absolute
Keywords: systemd
Discovered in release: 1.11
3305919
Description: Timestamp error in CSV serialize of fset
Keywords: timestamp
Discovered in release: 1.11
3306476
Description: HTTP endpoint: fset "[CableInfo]Temperature" is not rendered
Keywords: HTTP endpoint, Cable temperature
Discovered in release: 1.11
3327188
Description: Missing amBER configuration for fluentbit
Keywords: amber, Container configuration
Discovered in release: 1.11
3327193
Descrition: CSV output contains redundant comma at EOL
Keywords: csv
Discovered in release: 1.11
3332112
Description: Failed to execute script 'gen_metadata'
Keyword: get_metadata
Discovered in release:1.11
3229888
Description: Error on launch_ibdiagnet.log
Keywords: Log Error
Discovered in release: 1.10
3225679
Description: Adding eff_ber counter to low_freq.cset file
Keywords: cset, eff_ber
Discovered in release: 1.10
N/A
Description: The Temperature fset does not contain labels
Keywords: Temperature, labels
Discovered in release: 1.9
N/A
Description: Cannot rename fields in fset
Keywords: fset, events
Discovered in release: 1.9
N/A
Description: The node_guid field in fsets is missing leading zeros
Keywords: fset, events
Discovered in release: 1.9
3051843
Description: Can't start telemetry without setting arg_12= to empty
Keywords: startup failure
Discovered in release: 1.9
3076045
Description: gen_metadata doesn't use a rules file when provided
Keywords: metadata, labels
Discovered in release: 1.9
2943459
Description: Custom labels lost after UFM restart
Keywords: UFM restart, labels
Discovered in release: 1.8
2921452
Description: raw_ber from UFM Telemetry doesn't match output of mlxlink -e -c -m
Keywords: BER
Discovered in release: 1.8
2923525
Description: Enabling BER collection on an NDR fabric causes segmentation fault of ibdiagnet
Keywords: BER, ibdiagnet, segmentation fault
Discovered in release: 1.8
3037715
Description: ConnectX-7 infiniband_CBW, Normalized_CBW are always zero
Keywords: InfiniBand
Discovered in release: 1.8
3018638
Description: Normalized TX data returned 0% for ConnectX-7
Keywords: TX data
Discovered in release: 1.8