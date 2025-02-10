NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.20.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.20.1  Changes and New Features in This Release

On This Page

Changes and New Features in This Release

New Features in v1.20.1

  • Link-Flap: Enhanced handling of link instability.

  • Resiliency: Improved system robustness and fault tolerance.

  • Policy-Based Link Recovery Engine: Introduction of a mechanism to manage link recovery based on predefined policies.

  • HTTPS Support in UFM-E: Secure HTTP (HTTPS) is now supported within UFM-E.

  • Host Name & Port Label in Low-Frequency Debug: Added support for host names and port labels in low-frequency debug logs.

  • Updated FEC Print Convention: Changes made to the Forward Error Correction (FEC) log format.

  • AIR Platform Support: Extended compatibility to the AIR platform.

Changes in v1.20.1

N/A
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
content here