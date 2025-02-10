Changes and New Features in This Release

Resiliency: Improved system robustness and fault tolerance.

Policy-Based Link Recovery Engine: Introduction of a mechanism to manage link recovery based on predefined policies.

HTTPS Support in UFM-E: Secure HTTP (HTTPS) is now supported within UFM-E.

Host Name & Port Label in Low-Frequency Debug: Added support for host names and port labels in low-frequency debug logs.

Updated FEC Print Convention: Changes made to the Forward Error Correction (FEC) log format.