Events

The info below outlines the supported configurations for enabling section collection.

Enable PPCC

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_PPCCINFO

The following events are created:

ppcc_algo_config, ppcc_algo_config_params, ppcc_algo_config_support, ppcc_algo_counters

Switch Power Sensors Data

To enable Switch power sensors, ensure that the following line is added and not commented:

arg_x= --get_phy_info --enabled_reg mvcr #  x should be replaced with the next available index!

Verify the following line does not exist / is set to 0:

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_SWITCHINFO=0

Switch Power Supplies Data

To enable switch power supplies, ensure that the following line is added and not commented:

arg_x= --get_phy_info --enabled_reg msps #  x should be replaced with the next available index!

Verify the following line does not exist / is set to 0:

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_SWITCHINFO=0

Managed Switch Data Collection

Prerequisite: Access to UFM that is running the sysinfo plugin. The following configs are mandatory to enable the collection.

To enables the feature, run:

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_DISABLE_MANAGED_SWITCHINFO=0 

UFM endpoint:

plugin_env_MANAGED_SWITCH_DATA_EP=https://localhost/ufmRest/plugin/sysinfo/query 

UFM token:

plugin_env_CLX_UFM_TOKEN=YWRtaW46MTIzNDU2 

The UFM Telemetry server endpoint must be the same as the PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_MANAGED_SWITCH_CB_EP=http://localhost:1234/management/key_value 

The following configs are optional:

  • The list of managed switches to sample, the default are all the managed switches on the fabric, defined by the sysinfo plugin:

    plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_MANAGED_SWITCH_LIST=11.222.33.44,11.333.444.55 

  • sample_rate of managed_switches(seconds)should not be set faster then switch collection sample rate, default is 10 minutes.

    plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_MANAGED_SWITCH_INTERVAL=600 

NVLink Info

The following configuration should be applied:

*the arg key name may differ

arg_nvlink_info=--nvlink
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_NVLINKINFO=0

