Settings and Configuration
Inside the container, the directory
/config contains the configuration files for the NVIDIA® UFM® Telemetry application. The file
launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini is the main configuration file.
The basic configurations of
launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini are listed in the following table.
Section
Key
Type
Default Value
Description
bool
true
Enable/disable run ibdiagnet process
String
/data
Directory in which UFM Telemetry data is placed
String
/tmp/ibd
Directory in which ibdiagnet places files
Int
-
Frequency of collecting ports counters data
String
mlx5_2
Card to use. Can provide a comma-separated list of cards for local high availability
bool
false
Skip hca state check
String
/opt/collectx/bin/ibdiagnet
Allow user to specify full path of the ibdiagnet application if necessary
String
discover
Topology policy
Int
0
Every "n" iterations, do discovery, otherwise, use result from last run if 0 or 1
int
-
Set the m_key used by ibdiagnet for data collection
bool
false
Needs to be enabled on XDR environment to configure additional required indexes
bool
true
Enable/disable retention service
time
1d
Interval to wait before running the retention process
time
100d
Period to reserve the collected data
bool
true
Enable/disable compression service
time
6h
Interval to wait before running the compression service
time
12h
Period to reserve the compressed data
CSV
-
weekday/hr:min,hr:hm
Time to collect cable info data
UFM telemetry log file “
ibdiagnet2_port_counters.log” size is monitored by log rotation mechanism. This is highly relevant for cases of long execution time and/or high verbosity, where the number of logs can get excessively big.
To disable log rotation, verify that the following flag is set to 0 (default is 1):
plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_ENABLED
To change the number of rotated files, set the following flag (default is 3):
plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_NUM_FILES
To change the rotation’s threshold, set the following flag (default is 100M), use [K|M|G] as units:
plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_SIZE
There are three optional rotation methods, used in the following order:
rotatelogs - If this executable exists, it will be used for logs rotation, and the rotated files name will differ by index suffix.
logrotate - If this executable exists, it will be used for logs rotation, and the rotated files name will differ by timestamp suffix.
manual rotation - In case both executables are not available, UFM telemetry will manually rotate 2 log files. The older log file will have “
.bck”
To skip options, the following flag set the executables to use (default is “rotatelogs,logrotate”):
plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_APP
The UFM Telemetry auto discovery feature enables in-process topology updates, eliminating the need for process restarts.
This is achieved through additional in-process ad-hoc discoveries and topology updates triggered by external events.
The following parameters configure the auto discovery updates feature:
Key
Type
Default Value
Description
bool
1
Enable auto discovery updates
bool
0
Enable IB Trap triggering from SM
bool
1
Enable triggering from telemetry manager (UTM)
int
180
Minimal interval between 2 consecutive ad-hoc discoveries (Seconds)
bool
0
Enable triggering from clx restart file (when enabled, process will not restart from the file existence)
bool
0
Enable periodic triggering of ad-hoc discoveries
int
-1
The SM Link ID. Relevant only when SM IB trap is enabled. -1 Means the LID is taken automatically in runtime.