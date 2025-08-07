Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref. #
Description
4399369
Description: [XDR] Fixed issue where cable information was missing for down aggregated ports
Keywords: XDR, Missing Cable Info
Discovered in Release: v1.21.2
4425142
Description: Fixed issue where d own ports are reported with UNKNOWN state
Keywords: Port State, Unknown, Down Ports
Discovered in Release: v1.21.2
4478018
Description: Fixed issue with increased memory usage in
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: v1.21.2
4527831
Description: Fixed issue with RTT cable length returning 0 for some of the ports
Keywords: Cable Length
Discovered in Release: v1.21.2
4535853
Description: XDR: Missing aggregation for histograms
Keywords: XDR, histograms, missing aggregation
Discovered in Release: 1.21.2
From 1.21:
4339367
Description: Resolved issue with duplicated fields lacking indexes in event metrics (Prometheus endpoint)
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: 1.20.1
4302455
Description: Fixed an issue where node descriptions were not displayed for aggregated ports on XDR switches.
Keywords: XDR Switch,
Discovered in Release: 1.20.1