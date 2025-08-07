NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.22.0
Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref. # 

Description 

4399369

Description: [XDR] Fixed issue where cable information was missing for down aggregated ports

Keywords: XDR, Missing Cable Info

Discovered in Release: v1.21.2

4425142

Description: Fixed issue where d own ports are reported with UNKNOWN state

Keywords: Port State, Unknown, Down Ports

Discovered in Release: v1.21.2

4478018

Description: Fixed issue with increased memory usage in launch_ibdiagnet process caused by continuous use of logrotate

Keywords: logrotate, Memory

Discovered in Release: v1.21.2

4527831

Description: Fixed issue with RTT cable length returning 0 for some of the ports

Keywords: Cable Length

Discovered in Release: v1.21.2

4535853

Description: XDR: Missing aggregation for histograms

Keywords: XDR, histograms, missing aggregation

Discovered in Release: 1.21.2

From 1.21:

Ref. # 

Description 

4339367

Description: Resolved issue with duplicated fields lacking indexes in event metrics (Prometheus endpoint)

Keywords: STRING_COUNTERS_AS_LABELS, Duplicate

Discovered in Release: 1.20.1

4302455

Description: Fixed an issue where node descriptions were not displayed for aggregated ports on XDR switches.

Keywords: XDR Switch, node_description

Discovered in Release: 1.20.1
