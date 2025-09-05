Port Counters

SLRIP
arg_slrip=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrip
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRIP=0
SLRP
arg_slrp=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrp
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRP=0
SLRG
arg_slrg=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrg
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRG=0
PTYS
arg_ptys=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ptys
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PTYS=0
PPHCR
arg_pphcr=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pphcr
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PPHCR=0
SLSIR
arg_slsir=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slsir
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLSIR=0
SLTP
arg_sltp=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs sltp
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLTP=0
PMDR
arg_pmdr=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pmdr
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PMDR=0
PPLL
arg_ppll=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ppll
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PPLL=0
SLLM
arg_sllm=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs sllm
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLLM=0
PHY BER Params
arg_phy_ber_params=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ppbmp
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_BER_PARAMS=0
MRCS
arg_mrcs=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs mrcs
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MRCS=0
PEMI Module Samples
arg_pemi_module_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_module_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_MODULE_SAMPLES=0
PEMI SNR Samples
arg_pemi_snr_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_snr_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_SNR_SAMPLES=0
PEMI Laser Samples
arg_pemi_laser_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_laser_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_LASER_SAMPLES=0
PEMI Pam4 Samples
arg_pemi_pam4_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_pam4_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_PAM4_SAMPLES=0
PEMI Pre FEC BER Samples
arg_pemi_pre_fec_ber_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_ber_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_PRE_FEC_BER_SAMPLES=0
PEMI Pre FEC BER Properties
arg_pemi_pre_fec_ber_properties=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_ber_p
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_PRE_FEC_BER_PROPERTIES=0
PEMI Ferc Samples
arg_pemi_ferc_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_ferc_s
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_FERC_SAMPLES=0
PHY Counters
arg_phy_cntrs=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_CNTRS=0
PHY Statistics
arg_phy_stat=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plsc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_STAT=0
PHY InfiniBand General Counters
arg_phy_ib_general_cntrs=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_gen_counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_IB_GENERAL_CNTRS=0
Histograms
arg_hist=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_rsfec
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_HIST=0
Troubleshoot
arg_troubleshoot=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_ti
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_TROUBLESHOOT=0
Operation Info
arg_operation_info=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_op
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_OPERATION_INFO=0
Link Down Info
arg_link_down_info=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_ldown
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LINK_DOWN_INFO=0
Link Up Info
arg_link_up_info=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_lup
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LINK_UP_INFO=0
PLR
arg_plr=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plr
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PLR=0
Port VL
arg_port_vl=–per_slvl_cntrs
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_VL=0
Congestion Control Port VL
arg_congestion_control=–congestion_counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_CC_PORT_VL=0
MLNX Counters Page0
arg_mlnx_counters_page0=–sc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MLNX_COUNTERS_PAGE0=0
MLNX Counters Page1
arg_mlnx_counters_page1=–sc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MLNX_COUNTERS_PAGE1=0
MLNX Counters Page255
arg_mlnx_counters_page255=–sc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MLNX_COUNTERS_PAGE255=0
Sharp PM Counters
arg_sharp_pm_counters=--sharp --sharp_opt dsc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SHARP_PM_COUNTERS=0
General Info
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_GENERAL_INFO=0
arg_general_info=--skip nodes_info
Device Temperature
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_DEV_TEMP=0
arg_dev_temp=--skip temp_sensing
Port Counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_COUNTERS=0
Port Counters Extended
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_COUNTERS_EXTENDED=0
Extended Speeds Counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_EXTENDED_SPEEDS_COUNTERS=0
LLR Statistics
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LLR_STATISTICS=0
Port Rcv Error Details
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_RCV_ERROR_DETAILS=0
Port Xmit Discard Details
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_XMIT_DISCARD_DETAILS=0
Port RN Counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_RN_COUNTERS=0
Port HBF Counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_HBF_COUNTERS=0
Fast Recovery Counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_FAST_RECOVERY=0
Recovery Policy Type Counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_RECOVERY_POLICY_COUNTERS=0
Recovery Policy Type Config
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_RECOVERY_POLICY_CONFIG=0
PPCNT Recovery Counters
arg_ppcnt_recovery_counters=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ppcnt_plrc
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PPCNT_RECOVERY_COUNTERS=0
Port General Counters
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_GENERAL_COUNTERS=0
Port Hierarchy
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_HIERARCHY=0
Link Partner
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LINK_PARTNER_EXT=0
Ports
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORTS=0
Operation Info
Calculated Info
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_CALC_INFO=0
Port Counters Extended, Ports, Operation Info
Mad Statistics
arg_mad_stats=–mad_stat
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MAD_STATS=0
Performance Histogram Info
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_INFO=0
Performance Histogram Buffer Control
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_BUFFER_CONTROL=0
CLX_EXPORT_API_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_COLLECT_ALL=1
Performance Histogram Buffer Data
plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_BUFFER_DATA=0
CLX_EXPORT_API_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_COLLECT_ALL=1