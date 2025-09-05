Settings and Configuration

UFM telemetry log file “ ibdiagnet2_port_counters.log ” size is monitored by log rotation mechanism. This is highly relevant for cases of long execution time and/or high verbosity, where the number of logs can get excessively big.

To disable log rotation, verify that the following flag is set to 0 (default is 1):

plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_ENABLED

To change the number of rotated files, set the following flag (default is 3):

plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_NUM_FILES

To change the rotation’s threshold, set the following flag (default is 100M), use [K|M|G] as units:

plugin_env_CLX_LOG_ROTATE_SIZE

There are three optional rotation methods, used in the following order:

rotatelogs - If this executable exists, it will be used for logs rotation, and the rotated files name will differ by index suffix. logrotate - If this executable exists, it will be used for logs rotation, and the rotated files name will differ by timestamp suffix. manual rotation - In case both executables are not available, UFM telemetry will manually rotate 2 log files. The older log file will have “ .bck ”

To skip options, the following flag set the executables to use (default is “rotatelogs,logrotate”):