NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.23.1
Bug Fixes in This Release

Ref. # 

Description 

4574975

Description: Corrupted lookup for phy_mngr_fsm_statemay cause corrupted csv

Keywords: Corrupted csv, phy_mngr_fsm_state

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4571568

Description: Fixed issue with negative congestion BW in XDR

Keywords: Negative values

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4184583

Description: Fixed issues with missing Labels metadata on xcset

Keywords: Labels, xcset

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4661792

Description: Resolved an issue where the timestamp continued updating even after the port became unreachable.

Keywords: Timestamp, Unreachable Port

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4639292

Description: Resolved an issue where XDR was missing aggregation ports from the secondary telemetry endpoint.

keywords: Missing Aggregation Ports, XDR

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4664041

Description: Resolved an issue where active ports were incorrectly displayed as down due to port_state_update.

keywords: Port state, Down Port, Wrong State

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4693207

Description: Fixed issue where telemetry could crash after a switch reboot

keywords: Crash, Switch Reboot

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4727288

Description: Fixed issue where excessive memory usage by secondary telemetry ibdiagnetleads to out of memory kills

keywords: Growing Memory Usage, OOM

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1
