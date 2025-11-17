Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref. #
Description
4574975
Description: Corrupted lookup for
Keywords: Corrupted csv,
Discovered in Release: v1.22.1
4571568
Description: Fixed issue with negative congestion BW in XDR
Keywords: Negative values
Discovered in Release: v1.22.1
4184583
Description: Fixed issues with missing Labels metadata on xcset
Keywords: Labels, xcset
Discovered in Release: v1.22.1
4661792
Description: Resolved an issue where the timestamp continued updating even after the port became unreachable.
Keywords: Timestamp, Unreachable Port
Discovered in Release: v1.22.1
4639292
Description: Resolved an issue where XDR was missing aggregation ports from the secondary telemetry endpoint.
keywords: Missing Aggregation Ports, XDR
Discovered in Release: v1.22.1
4664041
Description: Resolved an issue where active ports were incorrectly displayed as down due to
keywords: Port state, Down Port, Wrong State
Discovered in Release: v1.22.1
4693207
Description: Fixed issue where telemetry could crash after a switch reboot
keywords: Crash, Switch Reboot
Discovered in Release: v1.22.1
4727288
Description: Fixed issue where excessive memory usage by secondary telemetry
keywords: Growing Memory Usage, OOM
Discovered in Release: v1.22.1