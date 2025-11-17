Bug Fixes in This Release

4574975 Description: Corrupted lookup for phy_mngr_fsm_state may cause corrupted csv

Keywords: Corrupted csv, phy_mngr_fsm_state

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4571568 Description: Fixed issue with negative congestion BW in XDR

Keywords: Negative values

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4184583 Description: Fixed issues with missing Labels metadata on xcset

Keywords: Labels, xcset

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4661792 Description: Resolved an issue where the timestamp continued updating even after the port became unreachable.

Keywords: Timestamp, Unreachable Port

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4639292 Description: Resolved an issue where XDR was missing aggregation ports from the secondary telemetry endpoint.

keywords: Missing Aggregation Ports, XDR

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4664041 Description: Resolved an issue where active ports were incorrectly displayed as down due to port_state_update .

keywords: Port state, Down Port, Wrong State

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4693207 Description: Fixed issue where telemetry could crash after a switch reboot

keywords: Crash, Switch Reboot

Discovered in Release: v1.22.1

4727288 Description: Fixed issue where excessive memory usage by secondary telemetry ibdiagnet leads to out of memory kills

keywords: Growing Memory Usage, OOM