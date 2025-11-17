Cable Info
Telemetry supports the following field list for cable information.
node_guid
port_guid
sys_image_guid
Port
aport
Lid
node_type
port_type
num_planes
Port_Name
Vendor
vendor_oui
PN
SN
Rev
smf_length
LengthCopperOrActive
Identifier
cable_identifier
Connector
Type
ib_compliance_code
length
length_by_prtl
length_by_reg
cable_type
SupportedSpeedDesc
Temperature
PowerClass
CDREnableTxRx
tx_cdr_enable
rx_cdr_enable
cable_tx_equalization
cable_rx_amp
OutputEmp
cable_rx_emphasis
cable_rx_post_emphasis
fw_version
mi_rx_power_type
HighTemperatureAlarm
LowTemperatureAlarm
HighTemperatureWarning
LowTemperatureWarning
InitializationFlagComplete
HighSupplyVoltageAlarm
LowSupplyVoltageAlarm
HighSupplyVoltageWarning
LowSupplyVoltageWarning
diag_supply_voltage
transmitter_technology
ActiveWavelengthControl
CooledTransmitterDevice
ActivePinDetector
TunableTransmitter
ExtendedSpecificationComplianceCodes
temperature_high_th
temperature_low_th
WarnTemperatureHighThresh
WarnTemperatureLowThresh
voltage_high_th
voltage_low_th
WarnVoltageHighThresh
WarnVoltageLowThresh
rx_power_high_th
rx_power_low_th
tx_power_high_th
tx_power_low_th
tx_bias_high_th
tx_bias_low_th
date_code
Lot
RXOutputDisable
TXAdaptiveEqualizationEnable
max_power
cable_vendor
ib_width
wavelength
ethernet_compliance_code
cable_breakout
tx_cdr_cap
rx_cdr_cap
memory_map_rev
wavelength_tolerance
module_st
rx_output_valid
rx_input_valid
active_set_host_compliance_code
active_set_media_compliance_code
tx_input_freq_sync
error_code
did_cap
cdr_vendor
max_fiber_length
dp_fw_fault
mod_fw_fault
tx_fault
rx_output_valid_change
rx_input_valid_change
temperature_alarm_and_warning
voltage_alarm_and_warning
tx_los
tx_cdr_lol
tx_ad_eq_fault
tx_power_hi_al
tx_power_lo_al
tx_power_hi_war
tx_power_lo_war
tx_bias_hi_al
tx_bias_lo_al
tx_bias_hi_war
tx_bias_lo_war
rx_los
rx_cdr_lol
rx_power_hi_al
rx_power_lo_al
rx_power_hi_war
cable_temperature
link_partner
HighRX[1-4]PowerAlarm
HighRX[1-4]PowerWarning
HighTX[1-4]BiasAlarm
HighTX[1-4]BiasWarning
HighTX[1-4]PowerAlarm
HighTX[1-4]PowerWarning
LengthOM[1-5]
LowRX[1-4]PowerAlarm
LowRX[1-4]PowerWarning
LowTX[1-4]BiasAlarm
LowTX[1-4]BiasWarning
LowTX[1-4]PowerAlarm
LowTX[1-4]PowerWarning
RX[1-4]CDRLOL
RX[1-4]LatchedLossIndicator
TX[1-4]AdaptiveEqualizationFaultIndicator
TX[1-4]AdaptiveEqualizationFreeze
TX[1-4]CDRLOL
TX[1-4]LatchedLossIndicator
cable_attenuation_2_5g
cable_attenuation_[5,7,12,25]g
dp_st_lane[0-3]
nbr_250
node_guid_plane_[0-3]
port_num_plane_[0-3]
rx_power_lane[0-7]
tx_bias_lane[0-7]
tx_power_lane[0-7]
mem_buffers – relatively temporary storage for raw disk blocks that should not become exceptionally large
mem_cached – memory in the pagecache (diskcache) minus SwapCache—does not include SwapCached
mem_free – sum of free lowmem and free highmem
mem_swap_chache – memory that was once swapped out is swapped back in but is still kept in the swap file
mem_total – total usable RAM
mlnx:total_read_time – time spent on reading all counters
clx_cpu_load
clx_pid
clx_res_mem
clx_shr_mem
clx_virt_mem
Field
cable
timestamp
