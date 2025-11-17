PCI Info
The following field list of PCI info is supported by telemetry.
node_guid
pci_node
pcie_index
depth
fw_version
device_id
device_technology
mvcr_sensor_name
mtmp_sensor_name
switch_voltage
switch_current
switch_temperature
switch_serial_number
switch_part_number
capability_mask
link_speed_enabled
link_width_enabled
link_speed_active
link_width_active
num_of_vfs
num_of_pfs
lane_reversal
port_type
pwr_status
max_payload_size
max_read_request_size
pci_power
link_peer_max_speed
port_state
device_status
receiver_detect_result
life_time_counter
life_time_counter_low
life_time_counter_high
rx_errors
tx_errors
crc_error_dllp
crc_error_tlp
tx_overflow_buffer_pkt
tx_overflow_buffer_marked_pkt
outbound_stalled_reads
outbound_stalled_writes
outbound_stalled_reads_events
outbound_stalled_writes_events
effective_ber_coef
effective_ber_magnitude
effective_ber_pci
time_since_last_clear_high
time_since_last_clear_low
life_time_counter_high_lanes
life_time_counter_low_lanes
life_time_counter_high_timers
life_time_counter_low_timers
time_to_boot_image_start
time_to_link_image
calibration_time
time_to_first_perst
time_to_detect_state
time_to_crs_en
time_to_plastic_image_start
time_to_iron_image_start
perst_handler
dl_down
correctable_err_msg_sent
non_fatal_err_msg_sent
fatal_err_msg_sent
bdf0
config_cycle16to63usec
config_cycle2to7usec
config_cycle8to15usec
config_cycle[1,64]usec
error_counter_lane[0-15]
l0_to_recovery_eieos
l0_to_recovery_framing
l0_to_recovery_retrain
l0_to_recovery_ts
lane0_physical_position
time_to_l0
times_in_l[1,23]