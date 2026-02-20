Port Counters

NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.24.2
The table below outlines the supported configurations for enabling section collection.

To include a register for collection, certain configurations need to be added, some removed, and some may depend on other registers. Please refer to the table below for instructions:

Note

Please note that the 'arg' key names may differ.

Register / Page name

Configurations to be Applied

Configurations to be Removed

Dependencies

SLRIP

arg_slrip=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrip

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRIP=0

SLRP

arg_slrp=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrp

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRP=0

SLRG

arg_slrg=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slrg

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLRG=0

PTYS

arg_ptys=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ptys

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PTYS=0

PPHCR

arg_pphcr=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pphcr

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PPHCR=0

SLSIR

arg_slsir=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs slsir

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLSIR=0

SLTP

arg_sltp=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs sltp

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLTP=0

PMDR

arg_pmdr=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pmdr

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PMDR=0

PPLL

arg_ppll=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ppll

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PPLL=0

SLLM

arg_sllm=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs sllm

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SLLM=0

PHY BER Params

arg_phy_ber_params=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ppbmp

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_BER_PARAMS=0

MRCS

arg_mrcs=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs mrcs

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MRCS=0

ARHC

arg_arhc=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs arhc

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_ARHC=0

ARHR

arg_arhr=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs arhr

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_ARHR=0

PEMI Laser Source Advanced

arg_pemi_laser_source_advanced=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_laser_source_module_advanced_samples

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_LASER_SOURCE_ADVANCED=0

PEMI Laser Source Essential

arg_pemi_laser_source_essential=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_laser_source_module_essential_s

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_LASER_SOURCE_ESSENTIAL=0

PEMI Module Samples

arg_pemi_module_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_module_s

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_MODULE_SAMPLES=0

PEMI Module Status Properties

arg_pemi_module_status_properties=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_module_status_properties

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_MODULE_STATUS_PROPERTIES=0

Performance Histogram Ports Control

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_PORTS_CONTROL=0

Performance Histogram Ports Data

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_PORTS_DATA=0

PEMI SNR Samples

arg_pemi_snr_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_snr_s

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_SNR_SAMPLES=0

PEMI Laser Samples

arg_pemi_laser_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_laser_s

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_LASER_SAMPLES=0

PEMI Pam4 Samples

arg_pemi_pam4_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_pam4_s

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_PAM4_SAMPLES=0

PEMI Pre FEC BER Samples

arg_pemi_pre_fec_ber_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_ber_s

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_PRE_FEC_BER_SAMPLES=0

PEMI Pre FEC BER Properties

arg_pemi_pre_fec_ber_properties=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_ber_p

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_PRE_FEC_BER_PROPERTIES=0

PEMI Ferc Samples

arg_pemi_ferc_samples=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs pemi_ferc_s

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PEMI_FERC_SAMPLES=0

PHY Counters

arg_phy_cntrs=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plc

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_CNTRS=0

PHY Statistics

arg_phy_stat=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plsc

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_STAT=0

PHY InfiniBand General Counters

arg_phy_ib_general_cntrs=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_gen_counters

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PHY_IB_GENERAL_CNTRS=0

Histograms

arg_hist=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_rsfec

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_HIST=0

Troubleshoot

arg_troubleshoot=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_ti

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_TROUBLESHOOT=0

Operation Info

arg_operation_info=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_op

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_OPERATION_INFO=0

Link Down Info

arg_link_down_info=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_ldown

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LINK_DOWN_INFO=0

Link Up Info

arg_link_up_info=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_pddr_lup

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LINK_UP_INFO=0

PLR

arg_plr=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs dd_ppcnt_plr

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PLR=0

Port VL

arg_port_vl=–per_slvl_cntrs

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_VL=0

Congestion Control Port VL

arg_congestion_control=–congestion_counters

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_CC_PORT_VL=0

MLNX Counters Page0

arg_mlnx_counters_page0=–sc

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MLNX_COUNTERS_PAGE0=0

MLNX Counters Page1

arg_mlnx_counters_page1=–sc

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MLNX_COUNTERS_PAGE1=0

MLNX Counters Page255

arg_mlnx_counters_page255=–sc

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MLNX_COUNTERS_PAGE255=0

Sharp PM Counters

arg_sharp_pm_counters=--sharp --sharp_opt dsc

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_SHARP_PM_COUNTERS=0

General Info

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_GENERAL_INFO=0

arg_general_info=--skip nodes_info

Device Temperature

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_DEV_TEMP=0

arg_dev_temp=--skip temp_sensing

Port Counters

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_COUNTERS=0

Port Counters Extended

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_COUNTERS_EXTENDED=0

Extended Speeds Counters

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_EXTENDED_SPEEDS_COUNTERS=0

LLR Statistics

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LLR_STATISTICS=0

Port Rcv Error Details

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_RCV_ERROR_DETAILS=0

Port Xmit Discard Details

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_XMIT_DISCARD_DETAILS=0

Port RN Counters

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_RN_COUNTERS=0

Port HBF Counters

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_HBF_COUNTERS=0

Fast Recovery Counters

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_FAST_RECOVERY=0

Recovery Policy Type Counters

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_RECOVERY_POLICY_COUNTERS=0

Recovery Policy Type Config

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_RECOVERY_POLICY_CONFIG=0

PPCNT Recovery Counters

arg_ppcnt_recovery_counters=--get_phy_info --enabled_regs ppcnt_plrc

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PPCNT_RECOVERY_COUNTERS=0

Port General Counters

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_GENERAL_COUNTERS=0

Port Hierarchy

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORT_HIERARCHY=0

Link Partner

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_LINK_PARTNER_EXT=0

Ports

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PORTS=0

Operation Info

Calculated Info

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_CALC_INFO=0

Port Counters Extended, Ports, Operation Info

Mad Statistics

arg_mad_stats=–mad_stat

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_MAD_STATS=0

Performance Histogram Info

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_INFO=0

Performance Histogram Buffer Control

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_BUFFER_CONTROL=0

CLX_EXPORT_API_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_COLLECT_ALL=1

Performance Histogram Buffer Data

plugin_env_CLX_EXPORT_API_SKIP_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_BUFFER_DATA=0

CLX_EXPORT_API_PERFORMANCE_HISTOGRAM_COLLECT_ALL=1
