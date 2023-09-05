NVIDIA MELLANOX UFM TELEMETRY USER MANUAL V1.6
Appendix – Cable Information

Type

Field

power

mw

dbm

cable

timestamp

port

lid

port_name

vendor

oui

pn

sn

rev

length

type

supportedspeed

temperature

powerclass

nominalbitrate

cdrenabletxrx

inputeq

outputamp

outputemp

fw_version

attentuation_2.5_5_7_12

rx_power_type

rx_power.1.mw

rx_power.1.dbm

rx_power.2.mw

rx_power.2.dbm

rx_power.3.mw

rx_power.3.dbm

rx_power.4.mw

rx_power.4.dbm

tx_bias.1

tx_bias.2

tx_bias.3

tx_bias.4

tx_power.1.mw

tx_power.1.dbm

tx_power.2.mw

tx_power.2.dbm

tx_power.3.mw

tx_power.3.dbm

tx_power.4.mw

tx_power.4.dbm

cdr_tx_rx_loss_indicator

adaptive_equalization_fault

tx_rx_lol_indicator

temperature_alarm_and_warning

voltage_alarm_and_warning

rx_power_alarm_warning

tx_bias_alarm_and_warning

diag_supply_voltage

transmitter_technolog

eth_com_codes_ext

datacode

lot

tx_adaptive_equalization_freeze

rx_output_disable

tx_adaptive_equalization_enable

Supported Docker Statistics

  • mem_buffers – relatively temporary storage for raw disk blocks that should not become exceptionally large

  • mem_cached – memory in the pagecache (diskcache) minus SwapCache—does not include SwapCached

  • mem_free – sum of free lowmem and free highmem

  • mem_swap_chache – memory that was once swapped out is swapped back in but is still kept in the swap file

  • mem_total – total usable RAM

  • mlnx:total_read_time – time spent on reading all counters

  • clx_cpu_load

  • clx_pid

  • clx_res_mem

  • clx_shr_mem

  • clx_virt_mem
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
