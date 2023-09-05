Data Collection

UFM telemetry uses the configuration file launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini to control the process of collecting the data. It collects two types of data: Cable info and port counters.

Port counters are collected periodically by setting the parameter sample_rate in seconds, and collects the counters every iteration.

Cable info data is collected periodically during a week based on time spots set with the parameter cable_info_schedule. Time parameter is in the format “day/hrs:mins”, and for daily collecting it is “hrs:mins”.

It is possible to collect the data many times during the week. To do that use a comma to separate the time spots. For example,

cable_info_schedule= 5/00:00 # collects cable info data on 5 th day of the week at midnight

cable_info_schedule= 12:00 # collects cable info data midnight 12:00 of everyday

cable_info_schedule= 5/00:00,12:00 # combines the previous two examples

To work with the collected data, you must access the Telemetry CLI.