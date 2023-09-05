NVIDIA MELLANOX UFM TELEMETRY USER MANUAL V1.6
Data Collection

UFM telemetry uses the configuration file launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini to control the process of collecting the data. It collects two types of data: Cable info and port counters.

Port counters are collected periodically by setting the parameter sample_rate in seconds, and collects the counters every iteration.

Cable info data is collected periodically during a week based on time spots set with the parameter cable_info_schedule. Time parameter is in the format “day/hrs:mins”, and for daily collecting it is “hrs:mins”.

It is possible to collect the data many times during the week. To do that use a comma to separate the time spots. For example,

  • cable_info_schedule= 5/00:00 # collects cable info data on 5th day of the week at midnight

  • cable_info_schedule= 12:00 # collects cable info data midnight 12:00 of everyday

  • cable_info_schedule= 5/00:00,12:00 # combines the previous two examples

To work with the collected data, you must access the Telemetry CLI.

[root@r-ufm145 ~]# docker exec -it ufm-telemetry clxcli
Read configuration from:  /opt/mellanox/collectx/etc/collectx.ini
agx_data_root = /data
Loaded 2 schemas from /data/schema/schema*.json
 
CollectX:

Cable Info Data

The main commands to query and retrieve cable info data are cable_times and cable_info.

  • cables_times: dump times and file names of cable info data files, and you can redirect the output to a file

  • cable_info: dump cable info for a given date or range of dates

The following presents the help menu of the cable_time command:

CollectX: help cable_times
 
Usage:
            cable_times [TIME] [out=]
 
            [TIME] is one the following:
                                        date=
                                        past=n[hours|days]
 
Description:
            Dump times and file names of cable info data files
 
Examples:
            cable_times
            cable_times date=jun04
            cable_times past=15d out=out.csv:

Example for cable_time command:

CollectX: cable_times
Opened 202 files in 0.05 seconds
 
Cable
-----
 
idx   Date Time          Filename
---   ----------------   -----------------------------------
1     2020-07-26 04:13   /…/cables_1595725983912963.bin
3     2020-07-26 04:28   /…/cables_1595726884030804.bin

Help menu of cable_info command:

CollectX: help cable_info
 
Usage:
            cable_info  [TIME] [out=]
 
            [TIME] is one of the following:
                                                last
                                                date=
                                                past=n[hours|days]
            [out=] is to specify output file (optional)
 
Description:
            Dump cable info for a given date or range of dates.
            If "last" arg is given, dumps only the last file.
            If "out=" file name specified, data will be also dumped to that file.
 
Examples:
            cable_info  filename
            cable_info  file=filename
            cable_info  last
            cable_info  date=jun04
            cable_info  past=15d out=cable_info.csv

Example for cable_info command:

Copy
cable_info /…/cables_1595764809124997.bin
 
time,source,timestamp,port,lid,guid,port_name,vendor,oui,pn,sn,rev,length,type,supportedspeed,temperature,powerclass,
nominalbitrate,cdrenabletxrx,inputeq,outputamp,outputemp,fw_version,attenuation_2.5_5_7_12,rx_power_type,
rx_power.1.mw,rx_power.1.dbm,rx_power.2.mw,rx_power.2.dbm,rx_power.3.mw,rx_power.3.dbm,rx_power.4.mw,
rx_power.4.dbm,tx_bias.1,tx_bias.2,tx_bias.3,tx_bias.4,tx_power.1.mw,tx_power.1.dbm,tx_power.2.mw,tx_power.2.dbm,tx_power.3.mw,tx_power.3.dbm,tx_power.4.mw,tx_power.4.dbm,cdr_tx_rx_loss_indicator,adaptive_equalization_fault,tx_rx_lol_indicator,temperature_alarm_and_warning,voltage_alarm_and_warning,rx_power_alarm_and_warning,tx_bias_alarm_and_warning,tx_power_alarm_and_warning,diag_supply_voltage,transmitter_technology,eth_com_codes_ext,datacode,lot,tx_adaptive_equalization_freeze,rx_output_disable,tx_adaptive_equalization_enable,
2020-07-26T15:00:12.742710,cable_info,1595764812742710,1,117,0x248a0703008b20ec,ufm-hercules-01/U1/P1,Mellanox,0x2c9,MC2207130-002,MT1442VS07035,A3,2 m,Copper cable- unequalized,SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR,N/A,1,0,N/A N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,5 8 11 0,OMA,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,*,*,*,*,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,160,0,14-11-27,8224,0,0x0,0x0,
2020-07-26T15:00:12.742710,cable_info,1595764812742710,1,104,0xe41d2d0300109610,msib-e2edmz-02/U1/P1,Mellanox,0x2c9,MC2207130-002,MT1442VS07035,A3,2 m,Copper cable- unequalized,SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR,N/A,1,0,N/A N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,5 8 11 0,OMA,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,*,*,*,*,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,160,0,14-11-27,8224,0,0x0,0x0,
2020-07-26T15:00:12.742710,cable_info,1595764812742710,3,104,0xe41d2d0300109610,msib-e2edmz-02/U1/P3,Mellanox,0x2c9,MC2207130-002,MT1411VS08914,A3,2 m,Copper cable- unequalized,SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR,N/A,1,0,N/A N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,5 8 11 0,OMA,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,*,*,*,*,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,160,0,14-03-25,8224,0,0x0,0x0,
2020-07-26T15:00:12.742710,cable_info,1595764812742710,1,187,0xe41d2d03005d2250,ip-forwarder/U1/P1,Mellanox,0x2c9,MC2207130-002,MT1411VS08914,A3,2 m,Copper cable- unequalized,SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR,N/A,1,0,N/A N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,N/A,5 8 11 0,OMA,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,*,*,*,*,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0.0,-999.999023438,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,160,0,14-03-25,8224,0,0x0,0x0,

Port Counters

The port_counters command is used to extract data in CSV format. It dumps matching a given fragment/counterset for a date or range of dates.

Help menu of port_counters command:

CollectX: help port_counters
 
Usage:
            port_counters [TAGS] [TIME] [out=]
 
            [TAGS] is a list of countersets/name fragments.
            [TIME] can be specified as:
                                        date=
                                        past=n[hours|days]
                                        from= to=
            [out=] to specify output file (optional)
 
Description:
            Dump port_counters matching a given fragment/counterset for a
            given date or range of dates.
 
Example:
            port_counters error past=10m
            port_counters error date=jul16 out=error_dump.csv

The following presents the help menu of the port_counters command:

CollectX: port_counters past=300s
 
idx,time,ts,node,port_num,PortMultiCastXmitPktsExtended,PortUniCastXmitPktsExtended,PortXmitConstraintErrorsExtended,
PortXmitDataExtended,PortXmitDiscardsExtended,PortXmitPktsExtended,PortXmitWaitExtended,port_xmit_constraint_errors,
port_xmit_data,port_xmit_discard,port_xmit_pkts,port_xmit_wait,
0,2020-07-27T09:57:02,1595833022873349,0xb8599f0300355d6e,1,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,
1,2020-07-27T09:57:02,1595833022873363,0xb8599f0300355d6e,2,0,0,0,0,0,0,26700642,0,0,0,0,26700642,
2,2020-07-27T09:57:02,1595833022873374,0xb8599f0300355d6e,3,0,9881980474,0,4540230161607,0,9881980474,0,0,0,0,0,0,
3,2020-07-27T09:57:02,1595833022873396,0xb8599f0300355d6e,4,0,0,0,1339496959094,0,0,21581722,0,0,0,0,21581722,
4,2020-07-27T09:57:02,1595833022873408,0xb8599f0300355d6e,9,24766362454,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,
5,2020-07-27T09:57:02,1595833022873419,0xb8599f0300355d6e,10,0,54725808986,0,8222892412792,0,29959446532,33957262,0,0,0,0,33957262,
…

Switch Temperature

The switch_temperature command is used to dump switch temperature info for a given date or range of dates into CSV files.

The following presents the help menu of the switch_temperature command:

CollectX: help switch_temperature
 
    Usage:
                switch_temperature  [TIME] [out=]
 
                [TIME] is one of the following:
                                                    last
                                                    date=
                                                    past=n[hours|days]
                [out=] is to specify output file (optional)
 
    Description:
                Dump switch temperature info for a given date or range of dates.
                If "out=" file name specified, data will be also dumped to that file.
 
    Examples:
                switch_temperature  filename
                switch_temperature  file=filename
                switch_temperature  date=jun04
                switch_temperature  past=15d out=switch_temperature.csv

Example for switch_temperature command:

Copy
CollectX: switch_temperature past=10m out=switch_temperature.csv
 
time,source,timestamp,node_guid,sensor_index,temperature,max_temperature,low_threshold,high_threshold,
2020-10-04T17:33:03.603620,0xb8599f0300355d6e,1601821983603620,0xb8599f0300355d6e,0,56,57,95,105,
2020-10-04T17:34:04.141145,0xb8599f0300355d6e,1601822044141145,0xb8599f0300355d6e,0,56,57,95,105,
2020-10-04T17:35:04.809627,0xb8599f0300355d6e,1601822104809627,0xb8599f0300355d6e,0,55,57,95,105,
2020-10-04T17:36:05.287828,0xb8599f0300355d6e,1601822165287828,0xb8599f0300355d6e,0,55,57,95,105,
2020-10-04T17:37:05.787855,0xb8599f0300355d6e,1601822225787855,0xb8599f0300355d6e,0,55,57,95,105,
2020-10-04T17:33:03.603959,0xb8599f0300543c8c,1601821983603959,0xb8599f0300543c8c,0,56,58,95,105,
2020-10-04T17:34:04.141493,0xb8599f0300543c8c,1601822044141493,0xb8599f0300543c8c,0,57,58,95,105,
2020-10-04T17:35:04.809966,0xb8599f0300543c8c,1601822104809966,0xb8599f0300543c8c,0,56,58,95,105,
2020-10-04T17:36:05.288149,0xb8599f0300543c8c,1601822165288149,0xb8599f0300543c8c,0,56,58,95,105,
…

Switch Fans

The switch_fans command is used to dump switch fans info for a given date or range of dates into CSV files.

The following presents the help menu of the switch_fans command:

CollectX: help switch_fans
 
Usage:
            switch_fans  [TIME] [out=]
 
            [TIME] is one of the following:
                                                last
                                                date=
                                                past=n[hours|days]
            [out=] is to specify output file (optional)
 
Description:
            Dump switch fans info for a given date or range of dates.
            If "out=" file name specified, data will be also dumped to that file.
 
Examples:
            switch_fans  filename
            switch_fans  file=filename
            switch_fans  date=jun04
            switch_fans  past=15d out=switch_fans.csv

Example for switch_fans command:

Copy
CollectX: switch_fans past=10m out=switch_fans.csv
 
time,source,timestamp,node_guid,sensor_index,fan_speed,
2020-10-04T17:36:05.287397,0xe41d2d0300169e40,1601822165287397,0xe41d2d0300169e40,1,10288,
2020-10-04T17:36:05.287402,0xe41d2d0300169e40,1601822165287402,0xe41d2d0300169e40,2,8823,
2020-10-04T17:36:05.287403,0xe41d2d0300169e40,1601822165287403,0xe41d2d0300169e40,3,10608,
2020-10-04T17:36:05.287404,0xe41d2d0300169e40,1601822165287404,0xe41d2d0300169e40,4,9118,
…

Switch General

The switch_general command is used to dump switch general info for a given date or range of dates into CSV files.

Help menu of switch_ general command:

CollectX: help switch_general     
 
Usage:
            switch_general  [TIME] [out=]
 
            [TIME] is one of the following:
                                                last
                                                date=
                                                past=n[hours|days]
            [out=] is to specify output file (optional)
 
Description:
            Dump switch general info for a given date or range of dates.
            If "out=" file name specified, data will be also dumped to that file.
 
Examples:
            switch_general  filename
            switch_general  file=filename
            switch_general  date=jun04
            switch_general  past=15d out=switch_general.csv

Example for switch_ general command:

CollectX: switch_general past=10m out=switch_general.csv
 
time,source,timestamp,node_guid,serial_number,part_number,revision,product_name,random_fdb_cap,linear_fdb_cap,linear_fdb_top,mcast_fdb_cap,optimized_slvl_mapping,port_state_change,life_time_value,def_mcast_not_pri_port,def_mcast_pri_port,def_port,part_enf_cap,lids_per_port,mcast_fdb_top,enp0,filter_raw_outb_cap,filter_raw_inb_cap,outb_enf_cap,inb_enf_cap,
2020-10-25T11:41:05.183039,0xe41d2d0300169e40,1603618865183039,0xe41d2d0300169e40,MT1510X10802,MSB7700-EB2F,A6,Scorpion IB EDR,0,49152,7936,16383,1,1,19,255,255,0,32,0,49183,1,1,1,1,1,
2020-10-25T11:42:05.559284,0xe41d2d0300169e40,1603618925559284,0xe41d2d0300169e40,MT1510X10802,MSB7700-EB2F,A6,Scorpion IB EDR,0,49152,7936,16383,1,1,19,255,255,0,32,0,49183,1,1,1,1,1,
2020-10-
…

