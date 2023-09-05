NVIDIA MELLANOX UFM TELEMETRY USER MANUAL V1.6
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA MELLANOX UFM TELEMETRY USER MANUAL V1.6  Settings and Configuration

Settings and Configuration

Inside the container, the directory /config contains the configuration files for the UFM telemetry application. The file launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini is the main configuration file.

The basic configurations of launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini are listed in the following table.

Section

Key

Type

Default Value

Description

ibdiagnet

ibdiagnet_enabled

bool

true

Enable/disable run ibdiagnet process

data_dir

String

/data

Directory in which UFM Telemetry data is placed

ibdiag_output_dir

String

/tmp/ibd

Directory in which ibdiagnet places files

sample_rate

Int

-

Frequency of collecting ports counters data

hca

String

mlx5_2

Card to use

app_name

String

/opt/collectx/bin/ibdiagnet

Allow user to specify full path of the ibdiagnet application if necessary

topology_mode

String

discover

Topology policy

topology_discovery_factor

Int

0

Every "n" iterations, do discovery, otherwise, use result from last run if 0 or 1

Retention

retention_enabled

bool

true

Enable/disable retention service

retention_interval

time

1d

Interval to wait before running the retention process

retention_age

time

100d

Period to reserve the collected data

compression

retention_age

bool

true

Enable/disable compression service

compression_interval

time

6h

Interval to wait before running the compression service

compression_age

time

12h

Period to reserve the compressed data

cable_info

cable_info_schedule

CSV

-

weekday/hr:min,hr:hm

Time to collect cable info data

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 5, 2023
content here