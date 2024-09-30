NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.7
NVIDIA ® UFM ® Telemetry platform provides network validation tools to monitor network performance and conditions, capturing and streaming rich real-time network telemetry information, application workload usage to an on-premise or cloud-based database for further analysis.

UFM Telemetry is packaged in a docker image that must loaded and deployed on a Linux machine with docker installed as a prerequisite.

