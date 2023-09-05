Appendix – Cable Information
|
Type
|
Field
|
power
|
mw
|
dbm
|
cable
|
timestamp
|
port
|
lid
|
port_name
|
vendor
|
oui
|
pn
|
sn
|
rev
|
length
|
type
|
supportedspeed
|
temperature
|
powerclass
|
nominalbitrate
|
cdrenabletxrx
|
inputeq
|
outputamp
|
outputemp
|
fw_version
|
attentuation_2.5_5_7_12
|
rx_power_type
|
rx_power.1.mw
|
rx_power.1.dbm
|
rx_power.2.mw
|
rx_power.2.dbm
|
rx_power.3.mw
|
rx_power.3.dbm
|
rx_power.4.mw
|
rx_power.4.dbm
|
tx_bias.1
|
tx_bias.2
|
tx_bias.3
|
tx_bias.4
|
tx_power.1.mw
|
tx_power.1.dbm
|
tx_power.2.mw
|
tx_power.2.dbm
|
tx_power.3.mw
|
tx_power.3.dbm
|
tx_power.4.mw
|
tx_power.4.dbm
|
cdr_tx_rx_loss_indicator
|
adaptive_equalization_fault
|
tx_rx_lol_indicator
|
temperature_alarm_and_warning
|
voltage_alarm_and_warning
|
rx_power_alarm_warning
|
tx_bias_alarm_and_warning
|
diag_supply_voltage
|
transmitter_technolog
|
eth_com_codes_ext
|
datacode
|
lot
|
tx_adaptive_equalization_freeze
|
rx_output_disable
|
tx_adaptive_equalization_enable
mem_buffers – relatively temporary storage for raw disk blocks that should not become exceptionally large
mem_cached – memory in the pagecache (diskcache) minus SwapCache—does not include SwapCached
mem_free – sum of free lowmem and free highmem
mem_swap_chache – memory that was once swapped out is swapped back in but is still kept in the swap file
mem_total – total usable RAM
mlnx:total_read_time – time spent on reading all counters
clx_cpu_load
clx_pid
clx_res_mem
clx_shr_mem
clx_virt_mem