Software Management

Ensure the docker is installed on the Linux machine. Run:

Create the default .ini files and place them in the local directory mapped to /config in the container and initialize the container configuration. Run:

Copy Copied! [root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker run -v /tmp/config:/config --rm -d $image /get_collectx_configs.sh "sample_rate=300;hca=mlx5_0;cable_info_schedule=1/00:00,3/00:00,5/00:00"

This collects port counter data every 5 minutes, uses HCA mlx5_0, and collects cable info on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th day of the week at midnight.

Where: