Prometheus Endpoint Support

UFM Telemetry exposes a Prometheus endpoint to allow simple and effective integration with Prometheus. To configure the Prometheus endpoint, the following keys need to be set in the launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini file.

Copy Copied! plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT http://0.0.0.0:9100 plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_PROXY_ENDPOINT_PORT 9200 plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_INDEXES port_num plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_FSET_INDEXES port,lid,guid plugin_env_PROMETHEUS_CSET_DIR /config/prometheus_configs/cset

The default output includes the node_guid , port_guid , and port_num .

For use cases such as UFM Enterprise or UFM Cyber AI, this is sufficient, as the network topology is known, so that a human readable name can be presented, based on the GUID.

Copy Copied! # TYPE PortXmitDataExtended counter # TYPE PortXmitPktsExtended counter PortXmitDataExtended{source="0x0002c90300f172a0", node_guid="2c90300f172a0", port_guid="2c90300f172a2", port_num="2"} 85554128244 1628683905941 PortXmitPktsExtended{source="0x0002c90300f172a0", node_guid="2c90300f172a0", port_guid="2c90300f172a2", port_num="2"} 1188251785 1628683905941

However, for integration with third-party applications, labels which are more human-readable may be generated using a labels metadata file, as described below.