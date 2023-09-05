Settings and Configuration
Inside the container, the directory /config contains the configuration files for the NVIDIA® UFM® Telemetry application. The file launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini is the main configuration file.
The basic configurations of launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini are listed in the following table.
|
Section
|
Key
|
Type
|
Default Value
|
Description
|
ibdiagnet
|
ibdiagnet_enabled
|
bool
|
true
|
Enable/disable run ibdiagnet process
|
data_dir
|
String
|
/data
|
Directory in which UFM Telemetry data is placed
|
ibdiag_output_dir
|
String
|
/tmp/ibd
|
Directory in which ibdiagnet places files
|
sample_rate
|
Int
|
-
|
Frequency of collecting ports counters data
|
hca
|
String
|
mlx5_2
|
Card to use
|
app_name
|
String
|
/opt/collectx/bin/ibdiagnet
|
Allow user to specify full path of the ibdiagnet application if necessary
|
topology_mode
|
String
|
discover
|
Topology policy
|
topology_discovery_factor
|
Int
|
0
|
Every "n" iterations, do discovery, otherwise, use result from last run if 0 or 1
|
Retention
|
retention_enabled
|
bool
|
true
|
Enable/disable retention service
|
retention_interval
|
time
|
1d
|
Interval to wait before running the retention process
|
retention_age
|
time
|
100d
|
Period to reserve the collected data
|
compression
|
compression_enable
|
bool
|
true
|
Enable/disable compression service
|
compression_interval
|
time
|
6h
|
Interval to wait before running the compression service
|
compression_age
|
time
|
12h
|
Period to reserve the compressed data
|
cable_info
|
cable_info_schedule
|
CSV
|
-
|
weekday/hr:min,hr:hm
Time to collect cable info data