Software Management

Deploying UFM Telemetry Bare Metal

NVIDIA® UFM® Telemetry can be obtained as a tarball on a Linux machine with all prerequisites installed.

To deploy the UFM Telemetry:

  1. Connect to the Linux machine via SSH.

  2. Ensure the following prerequisites are installed:

    1. Python3

    2. Python3-venv

    3. Supervisor

  3. copy the tarball package to the target location

  4. extract package

    tar -xf collectx-1.8.0-*.tar.gz

  5. Initialize and Configure

    ./bin/initialize_telemetry.sh --telemetry-dir /tmp/ufm_telemetry --config "hca=mlx5_0;sample_rate=300;arg_12=;data_dir=/tmp/clx_data;plugin_env_CLX_FILE_WRITE_ENABLED=1"

    Warning

    This collects port counter data every 5 minutes, uses HCA mlx5_0 and writes data to /tmp/clx_data

  6. Start data collection:

    supervisord --config /tmp/ufm_telemetry/conf/supervisord.conf

Deploying UFM Telemetry Docker

NVIDIA® UFM® Telemetry is packaged in a docker image that should be loaded and deployed on a Linux machine with docker installed (as a prerequisite). This chapter describes how to deploy UFM telemetry on a Linux machine.

To deploy the UFM telemetry:

  1. Connect to the Linux machine via SSH.

  2. Ensure the docker is installed on the Linux machine. Run:

    [root@r-ufm ~]# docker –version

  3. Start the docker service. Run:

    [root@r-ufm ~]# sudo service docker start

  4. Pull the image. Run:

    [root@r-ufm ~]# export image=mellanox/ufm-telemetry:<version>
[root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker pull mellanox/ufm-telemetry:<version>

  5. Create the default .ini files and place them in the local directory mapped to /config in the container and initialize the container configuration. Run:

    [root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker run -v /tmp/config:/config --rm -d $image /get_collectx_configs.sh "sample_rate=300;hca=mlx5_0;cable_info_schedule=1/00:00,3/00:00,5/00:00"

    This collects port counter data every 5 minutes, uses HCA mlx5_0, and collects cable info on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th day of the week at midnight.
    Where:

    • sample_rate: Frequency of collecting port counters

    • hca: Card to use

    • cable_info_schedule: Time of collecting cable info data (optional)

  6. Create a container of UFM telemetry. Run:

    [root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker run --net=host --uts=host --ipc=host \
              --ulimit stack=67108864 --ulimit memlock=-1 \
              --security-opt seccomp=unconfined --cap-add=SYS_ADMIN \
              --device=/dev/infiniband/ -v "/tmp/config:/config" -v "/tmp/data:/data" -v "/opt/ufm/files/licenses:/opt/ufm/files/licenses/" --rm --name ufm-telemetry -d $image

  7. Verify that UFM Telemetry is running:

    1. Ensure the UFM telemetry container is up. Run:

      [root@r-ufm ~]# docker ps

    2. If the container name exists, access the shell of the container. Run:

      [root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker exec -it ufm-telemetry bash

    3. Run "ps -fade" and verify that the list of running processes includes agx, clx, supervisord, agx_manager.py, agx_server.py, launch_ibdiagnet.py, launch_retention.py, launch_compression.py, launch_cableinfo.py.

      [root@r-ufm workspace]# ps -fade

    4. Review your configurations under "/config/launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini".

  8. To view the UFM telemetry configuration files. Run:

    [root@ r-ufm ~]# ls -l /config/
-rw-r--r-- 1 3478 101  396 Jul 15 21:04 clx_config.ini
-rw-r--r-- 1 3478 101 2987 Jul 15 21:04 collectx.ini
-rw-r--r-- 1 3478 101 4257 Jul 15 21:04 launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini
-rw-r--r-- 1 3478 101 1912 Jul 16 12:03 supervisord.conf

  9. To watch and review the execution of each component, there is a log file for each component located under the path "/var/log".

    [root@r-ufm ~]# ls -l /var/log
drwxr-xr-x 2 root root   4096 Aug 25 11:51 agx
drwxr-xr-x 2 root root   4096 Aug 25 11:48 clx
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root  63733 Sep  3 10:49 clx.log
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root  43458 Sep  3 10:49 agx_manager.log
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 111556 Sep  3 10:49 agx_server.log
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 128393 Sep  3 10:49 launch_cableinfo.log
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root    467 Sep  3 09:35 launch_compression.log
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root 194566 Sep  3 10:49 launch_ibdiagnet.log
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root    798 Sep  3 09:35 launch_retention.log
-rw-r--r-- 1 root root   1729 Sep  3 09:56 supervisord.log

  10. To exit the UFM Telemetry docker context, run "exit" to return to the Linux machine context.

  11. To access the UFM Telemetry CLI, run the following on the Linux machine:

    [root@r-ufm ~]# docker exec -it ufm-telemetry clxcli

  12. For settings and configuration instructions, see Settings and Configuration.

Upgrading UFM Telemetry Software

Upgrading UFM Telemetry requires removing the previous ufm-telemetry container, pulling the new version of the UFM telemetry image, configuring the telemetry, and starting a new container from the new image.

  1. Connect to the Linux machine via SSH.

  2. Stop the previous ufm-telemetry container. Run:

    [root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker stop ufm-telemetry

  3. Pull the new UFM Telemetry image. Run:

    [root@r-ufm ~]# export image=mellanox/ufm-telemetry:rhel7.3_x86_64_ofed5.1-2.3.7_release_1.6_latest
[root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker pull $image

  4. Configure UFM Telemetry using based on new configurations. Run:

    [root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker run -v /tmp/config:/config --rm -d $image /get_collectx_configs.sh sample_rate=300;hca=mlx5_0;cable_info_schedule=1/00:00,3/00:00,5/00:00"

  5. Create a container for new UFM Telemetry. Run:

    [root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker run --net=host --uts=host --ipc=host \
              --ulimit stack=67108864 --ulimit memlock=-1 \
              --security-opt seccomp=unconfined --cap-add=SYS_ADMIN \
              --device=/dev/infiniband/ -v "/tmp/config:/config" -v "/tmp/data:/data" --rm --name ufm-telemetry -d $image

