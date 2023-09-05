Bug Fixes in This Release

NVIDIA UFM Telemetry Documentation v1.9
Ref. #

Description

2943459

Description: Custom labels lost after UFM restart

Keywords: UFM restart, labels

Discovered in release: 1.8

2921452

Description: raw_ber from UFM Telemetry doesn't match output of mlxlink -e -c -m

Keywords: BER

Discovered in release: 1.8

2923525

Description: Enabling BER collection on an NDR fabric causes segmentation fault of ibdiagnet

Keywords: BER, ibdiagnet, segmentation fault

Discovered in release: 1.8

3037715

Description: ConnectX-7 infiniband_CBW, Normalized_CBW are always zero

Keywords: InfiniBand

Discovered in release: 1.8

3018638

Description: Normalized TX data returned 0% for ConnectX-7

Keywords: TX data

Discovered in release: 1.8

