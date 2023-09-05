Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref. #
Description
2943459
Description: Custom labels lost after UFM restart
Keywords: UFM restart, labels
Discovered in release: 1.8
2921452
Description: raw_ber from UFM Telemetry doesn't match output of mlxlink -e -c -m
Keywords: BER
Discovered in release: 1.8
2923525
Description: Enabling BER collection on an NDR fabric causes segmentation fault of ibdiagnet
Keywords: BER, ibdiagnet, segmentation fault
Discovered in release: 1.8
3037715
Description: ConnectX-7 infiniband_CBW, Normalized_CBW are always zero
Keywords: InfiniBand
Discovered in release: 1.8
3018638
Description: Normalized TX data returned 0% for ConnectX-7
Keywords: TX data
Discovered in release: 1.8