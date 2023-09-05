On This Page
Software Management
NVIDIA® UFM® Telemetry can be obtained as a tarball for installation on a Linux machine with all prerequisites installed.
To deploy the UFM Telemetry:
Ensure the following prerequisites are installed:
Python3
Python3-venv
Supervisor
Copy the tarball package to the target location.
Extract package.
tar -xf collectx-1.10.0-*.tar.gz
Initialize and configure.
./bin/initialize_telemetry.sh --telemetry-dir /tmp/ufm_telemetry --config "hca=mlx5_0;sample_rate=300;data_dir=/tmp/clx_data;plugin_env_CLX_FILE_WRITE_ENABLED=1"Warning
This collects port counter data every 5 minutes, and uses HCA mlx5_0 and writes data to /tmp/clx_data.
Start data collection.
supervisord --config /tmp/ufm_telemetry/conf/supervisord.conf
NVIDIA UFM Telemetry is packaged as a docker image that should be loaded and deployed on a Linux machine with docker installed. This section describes how to deploy the UFM Telemetry docker image on a Linux machine.
To deploy the UFM telemetry, perform the following steps:
Make sure that docker is installed on the Linux machine.
[root@r-ufm ~]# docker –version
Start the docker service.
[root@r-ufm ~]# sudo service docker start
Pull the image.
[root@r-ufm ~]# export image=mellanox/ufm-telemetry:<version> [root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker pull mellanox/ufm-telemetry:<version>
Create the default .ini files and place them in the local directory mapped to /config in the container and initialize the container configuration.
root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker run -v /tmp/config:/config --rm -d $image /get_collectx_configs.sh "sample_rate=300;hca=mlx5_0;cable_info_schedule=1/00:00,3/00:00,5/00:00"Warning
This collects port counter data every 5 minutes and uses HCA mlx5_0. It also collects cable info on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th day of the week at midnight, where:
sample_rate: Frequency of collecting port counters
hca: Card to use
cable_info_schedule: Time of collecting cable info data (optional)
Create a container of UFM telemetry.
root@r-ufm ~]# sudo docker run --net=host --uts=host --ipc=host \ --ulimit stack=67108864 --ulimit memlock=-1 \ --security-opt seccomp=unconfined --cap-add=SYS_ADMIN \ --device=/dev/infiniband/ -v "/tmp/config:/config" -v "/tmp/data:/data" -v "/opt/ufm/files/licenses:/opt/ufm/files/licenses/" --rm --name ufm-telemetry -d $image
Verify that UFM Telemetry is running.
Make sure the UFM Telemetry container is up.
[root@r-ufm ~]# docker ps
If the container name exists, access the shell of the container.
[root@r-ufm ~]# docker exec -it ufm-telemetry bash
Review your configurations under /config/launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini.
View the UFM Telemetry configuration files.
root@ r-ufm ~]# ls -l /config/ -rw-r--r-- 1 3478 101 396 Apr 15 21:04 clx_config.ini -rw-r--r-- 1 3478 101 2987 Apr 15 21:04 collectx.ini -rw-r--r-- 1 3478 101 4257 Apr 15 21:04 launch_ibdiagnet_config.ini -rw-r--r-- 1 3478 101 1912 Apr 16 12:03 supervisord.conf
To watch and review the execution of the various components, you can check the log files under /var/log. Each component has a dedicated log file. Running the "ls -l" command will display all files under the folder. The following output shows only the relevant log files (other files have been omitted).
[root@r-ufm ~]# ls -l /var/log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 128393 Apr 3 10:49 launch_cableinfo.log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 467 Apr 3 09:35 launch_compression.log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 194566 Apr 3 10:49 launch_ibdiagnet.log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 798 Apr 3 09:35 launch_retention.log -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1729 Apr 3 09:56 supervisord.log
To exit the UFM Telemetry docker context, run "exit" to return to the Linux machine context.
To access the UFM Telemetry CLI, run the following command on the Linux machine:
[root@r-ufm ~]# docker exec -it ufm-telemetry clxcli
For settings and configuration instructions, see Settings and Configuration.
NVIDIA UFM Telemetry can be obtained as a tarball for installation on a Linux machine with all prerequisites installed.
To deploy the UFM Telemetry in Bringup mode, perform the following steps:
Make sure the following prerequisites are installed:
Python3
Python3-venv
Supervisor
Copy the tarball package to the targeted location.
Extract the package.
tar -xf collectx-1.10.0-*.tar.gz
Start collection.
./bin/run_bringup.sh CollectX: collection_start This collects port counter and cable data every minute, uses HCA mlx5_0 and writes data to ./collection_data/clx-bringup-X for a period of 24h CollectX: help collection_start Usage: options defaults ------- -------- collection_start time|duration=n [s|m|h|d] 24h sample_rate=n [s|m|h|d] 60 seconds guids=[guid_list|guid_file] None hca=hca_name mlx5_0 cable|cable_info=[yes|no|once] yes reset_counters=t false mads_retries=n 2 mads_timeout=n (msec) 500 force_hca=t f
Upgrading UFM Telemetry requires removing the previous ufm-telemetry container, pulling the new version of the UFM telemetry image, configuring the telemetry, and starting a new container from the new image.
Stop the previous ufm-telemetry container.
[root@r-ufm ~]# docker stop ufm-telemetry
Pull the new UFM Telemetry image.
[root@r-ufm ~]# export image=mellanox/ufm-telemetry:rhel7.3_x86_64_ofed5.1-2.3.7_release_1.6_latest [root@r-ufm ~]# docker pull $image
Configure UFM Telemetry based on new configurations.
[root@r-ufm ~]# docker run -v /tmp/config:/config --rm -d $image /get_collectx_configs.sh sample_rate=300;hca=mlx5_0;cable_info_schedule=1/00:00,3/00:00,5/00:00"
Create a container for new UFM Telemetry.
[root@r-ufm ~]# docker run --net=host --uts=host --ipc=host \ --ulimit stack=67108864 --ulimit memlock=-1 \ --security-opt seccomp=unconfined --cap-add=SYS_ADMIN \ --device=/dev/infiniband/ -v "/tmp/config:/config" -v "/tmp/data:/data" --rm --name ufm-telemetry -d $image