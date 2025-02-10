NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Auto Refresh

Auto Refresh

Most pages in the tool contain auto refresh feature to ensure content remains up-to-date.

worddavca4c316e079cf1857b297252ea559d88-version-1-modificationdate-1739179965823-api-v2.png

Users can perform the following actions related to the auto-refresh functionality:

  • Enable or Disable Auto-Refresh:

Toggle the auto-refresh feature on or off based on your preferences.

worddav0410a36a0d555eafa2ecc81f2943f244-version-1-modificationdate-1739179966166-api-v2.png

worddav0850c4c94ff53debb682f89b24dc1577-version-1-modificationdate-1739179966494-api-v2.png

  • Adjust the Refresh Interval:

Customize the interval time for auto-refresh to control how frequently the page updates automatically.

worddav9928e0f696348a92a8f9e06f7162487d-version-1-modificationdate-1739179966879-api-v2.png

  • Manually Refresh the page:

Trigger a manual refresh of the page at any time to view the latest updates immediately.

worddave6ade7375f63ff62f4763d33d0cd19d0-version-1-modificationdate-1739179967200-api-v2.png

Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
content here