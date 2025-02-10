Auto Refresh
Most pages in the tool contain auto refresh feature to ensure content remains up-to-date.
Users can perform the following actions related to the auto-refresh functionality:
Enable or Disable Auto-Refresh:
Toggle the auto-refresh feature on or off based on your preferences.
Adjust the Refresh Interval:
Customize the interval time for auto-refresh to control how frequently the page updates automatically.
Manually Refresh the page:
Trigger a manual refresh of the page at any time to view the latest updates immediately.