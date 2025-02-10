Brignup GUI
CVT views help quickly identify and correlate issues for effective remediation actions.
The bringup GUI will contain the following pages
Circuits View: Combines link data reported by both ends of a circuit (correlation)
Flapping Circuits View: flapping circuits with 24h flap history
Rack View: issues displayed by physical location
Reports: Summary (total), list of cables issues
Golden BER Tests: Golden amBER test (clear counters, validate compliance)
Amber Collection Test: collect Amber files
System Admin: CVT tool monitoring and debugging (report delays, start/stop)