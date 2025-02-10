NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Brignup GUI

CVT views help quickly identify and correlate issues for effective remediation actions.

The bringup GUI will contain the following pages

image-2025-2-5_17-42-32-1-version-1-modificationdate-1739179938762-api-v2.png

  • Circuits View: Combines link data reported by both ends of a circuit (correlation)

  • Flapping Circuits View: flapping circuits with 24h flap history

  • Rack View: issues displayed by physical location

  • Reports: Summary (total), list of cables issues

  • Golden BER Tests: Golden amBER test (clear counters, validate compliance)

  • Amber Collection Test: collect Amber files

  • System Admin: CVT tool monitoring and debugging (report delays, start/stop)
Last updated on Feb 10, 2025
