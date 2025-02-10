NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software    Check if Cable Agent is Running

Check if Cable Agent is Running

On InfiniBand

Check if cable agent is running on the switch:

  1. Run:

    ssh admin@<switch-ip-or-name>

  2. Enable

  3. Show docker images

  4. Exit

If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image                                 Version      Created            Size
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
cables_agent                          latest       13 hours ago       788MB

On Ethernet and XDR

Check if cable agent is running on the switch:

  1. Run:

    ssh admin@<switch-ip-or-name>

  2. docker ps

If cables agent is running on the switch, the following output is prompted.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image                                 Version      Created            Size
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
cables_agent                          latest       13 hours ago       788MB

